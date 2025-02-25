Food pho-nomenon: Koreans chase fine dining flavors in Vietnam as Michelin-starred chef leads innovation

Seoul opens registrations for annual triathlon event at Han River

Culture Ministry selects Miryang as 'Culture City of the Year'

Thailand's tourism targets dip as Chinese travelers opt for trips to Japan

BTS, Blackpink and kimchi led Hallyu in 2024: Report

Related Stories

'Squid Game' actor sparks backlash with possible season three spoiler in Instagram post

Choi Seung-hyun to face media for first time since 2017 drug conviction for 'Squid Game' promotion

'Squid Game: The Experience' to arrive in Seoul with immersive games

Squid sales soar following success of Netflix series

The new squad of 'Squid Game': Who are the actors behind season 2's characters?