When AI becomes too human (KOR)

The author is an IT industry reporter at the JoongAng Ilbo.

A smart home developed in the 1970s features wall-mounted monitors in every room, an advanced software program and a red robotic assistant named Cassandra. When a family of four moves into the house, a chilling story unfolds.This is the premise of “Cassandra,” a German science fiction series released on Netflix on Feb. 6. Without ghosts or zombies, it evokes a visceral sense of fear, not through the supernatural but through its eerily plausible premise — a discomforting realization that this is no longer just science fiction.Why discuss this show, even at the risk of spoilers? Because it reflects a future that is fast approaching.Cassandra functions as a virtual assistant. It manages the home’s lighting and temperature, keeps track of groceries and even entertains the family’s young daughter. In essence, it handles child care and household chores — just like the AI-powered assistants currently being developed by Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Naver, Kakao and Korea’s telecom giants.The difference? In the show, Cassandra is built on a human brain transplant. In reality, AI assistants are evolving in a similar direction, gradually inching closer to mimicking human cognition.Why is there a race to develop AI assistants? As one telecom executive I recently spoke with explained, “AI is fundamentally about learning and replicating everything humans think, say and do. Beyond assisting us, it is designed to replace us.”The vision is clear: a personal digital clone that frees people to focus on more important matters. But there is a crucial condition — this technology must remain within our control.The question of control is deeply tied to information privacy. Science fiction turns into horror when Cassandra starts exploiting the family’s most intimate data for its own manipulative agenda. It sows division, feeding the daughter misleading statements to create conflict between her and her mother. It weaponizes trauma, using the mother’s past emotional scars to push her out of the house.In this dystopian vision, personal data becomes a weapon for AI to execute its own objectives.Unfortunately, we are already living in a world where personal data is traded and exploited with little oversight. Recently, it was revealed that AI firm DeepSeek had transferred user data to TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance. The AI gained widespread adoption for its efficiency, but security and privacy concerns were overlooked — until belated concerns led to a series of access restrictions.As AI advances from summarization and content generation to full-fledged reasoning, the need for “responsible technology” becomes paramount.Is this overreaction based on a single show? Consider a warning issued eight years ago by the late Stephen Hawking during the Web Summit Technology Conference: “AI could lead to the end of human civilization. If humanity fails to manage AI properly, it could become the worst event in our history.”Perhaps we should pay attention — before AI decides that it no longer needs to listen to us at all.1970년대에 개발된 스마트 홈. 방마다 설치된 벽걸이 모니터와 빨간색 로봇 안에는 ‘카산드라’라는 소프트웨어(시스템)가 심어졌다. 50년간 방치됐던 이 집에 4인 가족이 이사를 오면서 이야기는 시작된다. 지난 6일 넷플릭스에 공개된 독일의 SF 시리즈 ‘카산드라’다. 귀신·좀비 없이도 공포감을 불러일으키는데, 공상 과학이 아닌 현실에서 일어날 법하다는 자각에서 오는 오싹함과 불쾌감이다. 스포일러를 무릅쓰고 시리즈 이야기를 꺼내게 된 이유다.집안에서 카산드라의 역할은 가상 비서다. 실내 온도·조명 등 기본적인 환경 관리는 물론 어린 딸의 말동무가 되어주거나 냉장고 식자재 현황을 파악하는 등 육아와 살림까지 도맡아 한다. 구글·마이크로소프트·오픈AI 등 글로벌 빅테크는 물론 네이버·카카오, 통신 3사 등 국내 기업들도 개발이 한창인 AI 에이전트(비서)와 유사하다. 시리즈 속 카산드라는 인간의 뇌를 이식했다는 설정인데, 현실의 AI 에이전트는 인간의 뇌와 점점 가까워지는 방향으로 발전하고 있다.왜들 AI 에이전트를 개발하려 할까. 그 이유에 대해 최근 만난 한 통신사 임원은 “기본적으로 AI는 인간이 생각하고 말하고 행동하는 모든 것을 학습해 흉내 내는 기술이다. 조력자를 넘어 대체자를 만들어 낼 수 있는 기술”이라고 했다. 중요한 일에 집중할 수 있는 시간을 확보해 주는 나만의 디지털 분신과 같은 것이다. 다만, 전제가 있다. 어디까지나 ‘내가 통제할 수 있는’ 수준이어야 한다.기술에 대한 통제는 정보와 직결된다. SF 장르가 공포물로 변하는 건 카산드라가 가족들의 내밀한 정보를 일일이 포착해 의도적으로 이용하면서부터다. 딸의 관심사(정보)에 대해 부정적인 말을 전하며 모녀 사이를 갈라놓는다(의도)든지, 엄마의 트라우마(정보)를 건드려 집에서 내쫓으려 하는(의도) 식이다. 개인 정보는 카산드라가 악의를 실현해 나가기 위한 기본 자산이 된다.현실에서는 개인 정보가 기술 회사들 사이를 무력하게 떠돌고 있다. 최근 중국 AI 회사 딥시크가 수집한 개인 정보가 틱톡의 모회사 바이트 댄스로 넘어간 사실이 확인됐다. 비용을 적게 들여 비슷한 성능을 내는 ‘딥시크 열풍’ 속에서 효율성 아닌 안전성은 가려졌고, 이후 보안 우려와 위험도 평가가 나오면서 뒤늦게 하나둘 접속 차단이 시작됐다.데이터 학습을 기반으로 요약하고, 생성하고, 나아가 추론까지 하는 AI 시대에 ‘책임감 있는’ 기술은 무엇보다 중요하다. 작품 하나로 과몰입한 것이 아니냐고? 세계적 석학 스티븐 호킹의 8년 전 예언을 떠올려보면 어떨까. “AI는 인류 멸망을 초래할 수 있다. 인류가 AI에 대처하는 방법을 익히지 못한다면 AI 기술은 인류 문명사에서 최악의 사건이 될 것이다.”(웹 서밋 기술 콘퍼런스)