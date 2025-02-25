Yoon must include an apology in his final statement (KOR)

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to personally present a speech during the final arguments of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court today. Currently detained in a detention center, President Yoon has been drafting his final statement while coordinating with his legal representatives. Throughout the impeachment trial proceedings, President Yoon has actively participated — a first for a sitting president. Whenever given the opportunity to speak, he has primarily emphasized that declaring martial law was an unavoidable measure. He has claimed, "There was no actual intention to enforce the proclamation or the emergency legislative body" and described the situation as "chasing the reflection of the moon on a lake when nothing had actually happened." His focus has been on denying the unconstitutionality of the martial law declaration.



Perhaps due to this stance, President Yoon has yet to properly apologize to the public for declaring martial law. It is undeniable that governance became increasingly difficult due to the dominant opposition party's consecutive impeachment motions and unilateral budget approvals, as he has pointed out. However, these circumstances do not justify the deployment of armed troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission. While many key military and police officials have been arrested and are under investigation for their roles in the martial law incident, President Yoon has consistently refused to acknowledge his mistakes. Instead, during his defense, he claimed, "In the martial law situation, the soldiers maintaining security were actually assaulted by citizens."



Given this, President Yoon must use his final statement before the Constitutional Court to sincerely apologize to the public for the chaos caused by the declaration of martial law. The absence of national leadership has exacerbated the economic and livelihood crisis, which is now at its worst since the financial crisis of 1997. Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump has created significant diplomatic challenges, particularly in Korea’s relationship with the United States. Some speculate that President Yoon may use this opportunity to present a vision for governance in preparation for the potential dismissal of the impeachment motion, possibly even proposing a constitutional amendment to shorten his term. However, what many citizens most want to hear is a self-reflective admission from a leader who was elected by a majority of voters but ultimately led the nation into a dire crisis.



President Yoon must also publicly pledge to accept the Constitutional Court's decision, whether it upholds or dismisses the impeachment. Large-scale rallies both supporting and opposing the impeachment continue to escalate across the country, with political conflicts reaching their peak. Political parties from both sides have fueled the discord, deepening the divide among the people. President Yoon himself bears responsibility for this situation, as he has used divisive rhetoric such as labeling opponents as "antistate forces" while simultaneously expressing gratitude to his fervent supporters, further stoking division. The recurrence of a presidential impeachment trial is a national tragedy. To help society move beyond division and toward unity, President Yoon must call for acceptance of the verdict, even addressing the crowds gathered in the streets. Demonstrating such leadership would be the most presidential course of action he could take at this point.



대통령답게 ‘최후진술’에 사과와 승복 약속 담기를



헌재 변론 내내 야당 책임론 등 주장할 뿐 사과 없어

첨예한 정치적 갈등 풀려면 광장에도 승복 당부해야





윤석열 대통령이 오늘 헌법재판소 탄핵심판 최종 변론에서 직접 의견을 진술할 예정이다. 구치소에 수감 중인 윤 대통령은 최종 진술서를 직접 작성하면서 법률대리인단 등과 의견을 조율해 왔다고 한다. 그동안 윤 대통령은 현직 대통령으로선 처음으로 탄핵심판 변론 과정에 직접 참석해 왔다. 발언 기회를 얻을 때면 비상계엄 선포가 불가피한 조치였다는 점을 주로 강조했다. “포고령과 비상입법 기구는 실제 집행할 생각이 없었다”고 했고, “아무런 일도 일어나지 않았는데 마치 호수 위에 떠 있는 달 그림자 같은 것을 쫓아가는 느낌”이라는 말도 했다. 계엄의 위헌성을 부인하는 데 주력해 온 것이다.



이런 입장 때문인지 윤 대통령은 계엄 선포에 대해 지금껏 국민에게 제대로 사과한 적이 없다. 윤 대통령이 계엄 선포의 배경으로 지목한 대로 거대 야당의 줄탄핵과 예산안 단독 처리 등으로 국정 운영에 어려움이 가중된 것은 사실이다. 하지만 그렇다고 해서 무장 군인을 국회와 중앙선거관리위원회로 보낸 행위 등이 정당화되는 것은 아니다. 계엄 사태와 관련해 많은 군·경찰 주요 인사가 구속돼 수사받고 있는데도 윤 대통령은 “오히려 계엄 상황에서 경비 질서를 유지하러 간 군인이 시민에게 폭행당하는 상황이었다”고 말하는 등 변론 내내 자신의 과오를 인정하지 않는 태도로 일관했다.



이런 만큼 윤 대통령이 헌재의 최종변론 진술에서는 비상계엄 선포로 빚어진 그동안의 혼란상에 대해 국민을 향해 진솔한 사과의 뜻을 밝히기 바란다. 국가 리더십의 공백이 발생하면서 외환위기 이후 최악의 상황인 경제와 민생 위기 대응에 비상이 걸렸고, 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 취임 이후 대미 외교 등에도 큰 차질이 빚어지고 있다. 일각에선 윤 대통령이 임기 단축 개헌 등 탄핵 기각에 대비한 국정 비전을 밝힐 것이라는 관측도 나온다. 하지만 많은 국민이 먼저 듣고 싶은 말은 유권자 다수의 지지를 받아 당선됐던 국가 지도자가 스스로 참담한 국가적 위기 상황을 초래한 데 대한 자성의 목소리일 것이다.



윤 대통령은 또 헌재가 탄핵 인용과 기각 중 어떤 결정을 내리든 승복하겠다는 약속을 공개적으로 해야 한다. 탄핵 찬반 대규모 장외 집회가 전국에서 잇따라 열리는 등 정치적 갈등이 최고조에 달하고 있다. 여기에 여야 정치권까지 동조하면서 민심의 분열상이 심각하다. 이런 지경이 된 데에는 ‘반국가 세력’ 등의 표현으로 견해가 다른 이들을 몰아세우고 극렬 지지자들에게 감사 메시지를 내며 분열을 부추기는 듯한 모습을 보였던 윤 대통령에게도 책임이 있다. 대통령의 탄핵심판이 거듭되는 것 자체가 국가적 비극이다. 우리 사회가 분열에서 벗어나 다시금 통합할 수 있도록 광장에도 승복을 당부하는 것이야말로 윤 대통령이 보여줄 수 있는 대통령다운 모습이다.



