백승호, NFL 전설 톰 브래디 “몰랐다”
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 05:08
Paik Seung-ho 'didn't know who Tom Brady was' when he first joined Birmingham
백승호, NFL 전설 톰 브래디 “몰랐다”
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2024
When Paik Seung-ho got a prematch video call from one of his bosses, Tom Brady, the Birmingham City midfielder wasn’t sure who he was.
prematch: 경기전의
백승호는 경기 전 그의 상사인 톰 브래디에게 걸려 온 화상전화를 받았지만, 그가 누구인지 몰랐다.
The seven-time Super Bowl winner brought significant publicity to the League One club after acquiring a minority stake and becoming chairman of its advisory board in August 2023. He has made sporadic public appearances since then, including attending September's Hollywood Derby and throwing an American football with the blues before the match.
Super Bowl: 슈퍼볼 (미국 프로 미식축구 우승팀을 결정하는 경기)
League One: 리그 원 (잉글랜드 3부 축구 리그)
advisory board: 자문 위원회
sporadic: 산발적인, 이따금 발생하는
Hollywood Derby: 할리우드 더비 (미국 배우 라이언 레이놀즈가 구단주로 있는 렉섬과 톰 브래디가 지분을 보유하고 있는 버밍엄 시티 간의 맞대결. 양 팀 모두 미국 자본이 소유 한 팀이기에 ‘할리우드 더비’라고 한다.)
슈퍼볼 7회 우승자인 브래디는 2023년 8월 리그 원 팀 버밍엄 시티의 소수 지분을 취득하고 팀의 자문 위원장이 되면서 팀에 큰 홍보 효과를 불러일으켰다. 그는 9월 할리우드 더비를 직관하거나 시합 전 버밍엄 선수들과 미식축구를 하는 등 때때로 공개 석상에 등장했다.
“My second older sister said to me, 'How do you not know who Tom Brady is?'” the 27-year-old said in a Naver Sports interview published Monday. “I realized how great of a person he is after doing research.”
백승호(27) 선수는 월요일 (2월 17일) 네이버 스포츠에 게재된 인터뷰에서 “둘째 누나가 ‘톰 브래디를 어떻게 모를 수가 있느냐’라고 뭐라고 했다”며 “알아보니까 진짜 대단한 분”이라고 말했다.
Paik, now well aware of his boss's profile, spoke otherwise highly of his work with Birmingham's players. Brady, he said “comes often and gives players motivation through a video call before the game. I feel like he has a strong affection for the club.
profile: 이력
affection: 애정
브래디의 이력을 이젠 잘 알게 된 백승호는 그가 버밍엄 선수들과 하고 있는 일을 높이 평가했다. 백승호는 브래디에 대해 “경기에 가끔 오고, 경기 전에 화상 전화로 통화하면서 선수들에게 동기부여도 해준다”라며 “클럽에 대한 애정이 강한 것 같다” 고 전했다.
“He has even phoned me directly before and told me that he watches me,” Paik recalled — though, at the time, “I didn't know who he was.”
recall: 기억해 내다, 상기하다
백승호는 “내게도 직접 전화가 온 적이 있는데 ‘잘 보고 있다’고 했다”면서 브래디와의 통화를 기억해 냈다. 하지만 당시 “나는 그가 누구인지 사실 잘 몰랐다”고 밝혔다.
The five-time Superbowl MVP entered a partnership with Birmingham's owners just months after retiring from the NFL for a second and final time. The Athletic reported in May that Brady owns 3.3 percent of Birmingham and has no voting rights.
NFL: 미국 프로 미식축구 연맹
voting right: 의결권
슈퍼볼 MVP 5회 수상자인 브래디는 NFL에서 두 번째 이자 마지막으로 은퇴한 뒤 단 몇 달 만에 버밍엄 구단주와 동업을 시작했다. 더 애틀레틱은 지난해 5월 브래디가 버밍엄 주식의 3.3%를 갖고 있으며 의결권은 없다고 보도했다.
Considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Brady played for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2022.
quarterback: 쿼터백 (전위와 하프백의 중간 위치에서 공격을 지휘하는 선수)
역사상 최고의 쿼터백 중 한 명이라는 평가를 받는 브래디는 뉴 잉글랜드 패트리어츠에서 2000년부터 2019년까지 활약했고 탬파베이 레이스에서 2020년부터 2022년까지 뛰었다.
WRITTEN BY BY ELSIE WILLIAMS AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)