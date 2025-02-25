트럼프가 파나마로 추방한 이주민, 정글 수용소 감금
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 05:11
Migrants, Deported to Panama Under Trump Plan, Detained in Remote Jungle Camp
Nearly 100 migrants recently deported by the United States to Panama, where they had been locked in a hotel, were loaded onto buses Tuesday night and moved to a detention camp on the outskirts of the jungle, several of the migrants said.
It is unclear how long the group, deported under the Trump administration’s sweeping effort to expel migrants in the U.S. without legal permission, will be detained at the jungle camp.
Conditions at the site are primitive, the detainees said. The government has denied access to journalists and aid organizations.
The group includes eight children, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak on the record. Lawyers have said it is illegal to detain people in Panama for more than 24 hours without a court order.
Panama’s deputy foreign minister, Carlos Ruiz-Hernández, confirmed that 97 people had been transferred to the camp. “They are not detainees,’’ he said. “It’s a migrant camp where they will be taken care off — not a detention camp.”
Ruiz-Hernández said the camp was the best option available to the government for housing migrants and noted that the migrants had food, water and access to medical and psychological care. He said there were no cages.
The transfer is the latest move in a weeklong saga for a group of about 300 migrants who arrived in the United States hoping to seek asylum. The group was sent to Panama, which has agreed to aid President Donald Trump in his plan to deport millions of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission.
The agreement is part of a larger strategy by the Trump administration to export some of its most difficult migration challenges to other nations. The United States, for varying reasons, cannot easily deport people to countries like Afghanistan, Iran and China, but by applying intense pressure, it has managed to persuade Panama to take some of them.
Last week, Ruiz-Hernández said Panama was complying with a direct request from the Trump administration to accept the migrants.
Analysts say Panama is also under intense pressure from Trump, who has threatened to seize the Panama Canal over what he believes is Chinese influence in the waterway, a claim that Panama’s president has repeatedly refuted.
트럼프가 파나마로 추방한 이주민, 정글 수용소 감금
최근 미국에서 파나마로 강제 추방된 이주민 100여명이 호텔에 감금된 이후, 화요일 밤 버스에 실려 정글 외곽의 수용소로 이동했다고 복수의 이주민이 밝혔다.
트럼프 행정부의 광범위한 이민 추방 정책에 따라 미국 내 불법 체류자를 강제 송환하는 과정에서 추방된 이들로 앞으로 얼마나 오래 수용소에 머물게 될지는 불확실하다.
구금된 이주민들은 시설의 환경이 매우 열악하다고 전했다. 미국 정부는 기자들과 인도주의 단체들의 접근을 차단하고 있다.
익명의 한 관계자에 따르면, 이들 중엔 어린이 8명도 포함돼 있다. 변호사들은 파나마 법에 따라 법원 승인 없이 이들을 24시간 이상 구금하는 것은 불법이라고 지적했다.
파나마 외교부 카를로스 루이스 에르난데스 차관은 이주민 97명이 수용소로 이송됐다고 인정하면서도, 이를 구금 시설로 규정하는 것은 부적절하다고 주장했다. 그는 “그들은 수감자가 아니다”라면서 “이주민 캠프로 보호를 위한 시설이지 감금 시설이 아니다”고 말했다.
루이스 에르난데스 차관은 이주민에게 음식과 식수, 의료 및 심리 치료 서비스를 제공하고 있고 감금을 위한 철장도 없다고 밝혔다. 그는 이 시설이 이주민 수용을 위해 정부가 할 수 있는 최선의 선택이라고 강조했다.
이번 이송은 미국에 도착해 망명 신청을 시도한 시도한 이주민 300명을 대상으로 이루어졌다. 미국은 이들을 파나마로 추방했다. 이는 불법 체류 중인 이주민 수 백만 명을 강제 추방하는 트럼프 대통령의 정책에 파나마 정부가 협력하기로 했기 때문이다.
이 협력은 트럼프 행정부의 광범위한 이민 문제 해결 전략의 일부다. 미국은 아프가니스탄·이란·중국 출신 이주민을 본국으로 추방하기가 쉽지 않아 외교적 압력을 가해 파나마 정부가 이주민을 수용할 것을 설득했다.
지난주 루이스 에르난데스 차관은 “파나마는 트럼프 행정부의 직접적인 요청에 따라 이주민을 받아들이고 있다”고 밝혔다.
전문가들은 파나마 정부가 트럼프 행정부의 강력한 압박을 받고 있다고 본다. 특히 중국이 파나마 운하에 영향력을 행사하고 있다는 주장을 근거로 파나마 운하 장악 가능성을 거론하며 파나마 정부를 압박해왔다. 파나마 대통령은 이러한 주장을 여러 차례 부인했지만, 트럼프 행정부의 공세는 지속되고 있다는 평가다.
WRITTEN BY JULIE TURKEWITZ, FARNAX FASSIHI, HAMED ALEAZIZ, ANNIE CORREAL AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN
