BTS's Jimin, Blackpink's Rosé top most streamed K-pop songs on Spotify in latter half of 2024
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 16:51
BTS's Jimin and Blackpink's Rosé and Jennie had the most streamed K-pop songs outside Korea on Spotify during the latter half of last year.
Spotify released its “Music Global Impact" list on Tuesday, highlighting tracks “that had the greatest global impact” in the second half of 2024.
Jimin’s "Who" topped the list of the top 30 Korean songs, followed by Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT." and Jennie’s “Mantra.” Boy band Stray Kids took the fourth spot with "Chk Chk Boom," while Jimin also landed at No. 5 with "Be Mine."
The list took into account global streams of tracks released between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2024, excluding domestic streams.
YG Entertainment’s rookie girl group BabyMonster landed two tracks on the list: “Forever” at No. 11 and “DRIP” at No. 17. The Black Label's rookie girl band, Meovv, sat at No. 30 with its song "Meovv.”
"The 'Music Global Impact' list serves as a key indicator of Korean music’s ever-expanding global influence, spotlighting both established superstars and rising talents reshaping the industry,” said Park Jung-joo, head of Spotify Korea's music team.
“It’s exciting to see groups like BabyMonster and Meovv break into the global scene alongside veteran artists. As Korean artists continue reaching new audiences worldwide, we take pride in driving opportunities for Korean artists to solidify their presence on the global stage.”
