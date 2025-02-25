 BTS's Jimin, Blackpink's Rosé top most streamed K-pop songs on Spotify in latter half of 2024
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BTS's Jimin, Blackpink's Rosé top most streamed K-pop songs on Spotify in latter half of 2024

Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 16:51
BTS's Jimin features in a promotional image for his album ″MUSE,″ released in July last year [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BTS's Jimin features in a promotional image for his album ″MUSE,″ released in July last year [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
BTS's Jimin and Blackpink's Rosé and Jennie had the most streamed K-pop songs outside Korea on Spotify during the latter half of last year.
 
Spotify released its “Music Global Impact" list on Tuesday, highlighting tracks “that had the greatest global impact” in the second half of 2024.
 

Related Article

  
Jimin’s "Who" topped the list of the top 30 Korean songs, followed by Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT." and Jennie’s “Mantra.” Boy band Stray Kids took the fourth spot with "Chk Chk Boom," while Jimin also landed at No. 5 with "Be Mine."
 
The list took into account global streams of tracks released between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2024, excluding domestic streams. 
 
YG Entertainment’s rookie girl group BabyMonster landed two tracks on the list: “Forever” at No. 11 and “DRIP” at No. 17. The Black Label's rookie girl band, Meovv, sat at No. 30 with its song "Meovv.”
 
"The 'Music Global Impact' list serves as a key indicator of Korean music’s ever-expanding global influence, spotlighting both established superstars and rising talents reshaping the industry,” said Park Jung-joo, head of Spotify Korea's music team.
 
“It’s exciting to see groups like BabyMonster and Meovv break into the global scene alongside veteran artists. As Korean artists continue reaching new audiences worldwide, we take pride in driving opportunities for Korean artists to solidify their presence on the global stage.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags BTS Jimin

More in K-pop

HYBE profit drops on BTS absence, pricey debuts

Girl group WJSN celebrates ninth anniversary

BTS's Jimin, Blackpink's Rosé top most streamed K-pop songs on Spotify in latter half of 2024

ZeroBaseOne sells 1 million copies of 'Blue Paradise' on release day

G-Dragon releases third full-length album with lead track featuring Anderson .Paak

Related Stories

BTS's Jimin posts assurance of group's determination to return

BTS's Jimin to release English version of 'Be Mine' on Friday

BTS's Jimin releases new single 'Smeraldo Garden Marching Band' from upcoming album

BTS Jimin's house was seized due to unpaid health insurance

Chinese fan club to hold light show for BTS Jimin's birthday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)