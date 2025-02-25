Blackpink's Lisa to perform at this year's Academy Awards
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 14:15 Updated: 25 Feb. 2025, 16:17
Lisa of girl group Blackpink will perform at this year's Academy Awards on March 2, becoming the first K-pop act to take the stage at the event.
Lisa was included in the list of performers, along with American rapper Doja Cat and British singer-songwriter Raye, released Monday by the event's organizers for the prestigious awards event.
Other details of the performance were not disclosed.
The Blackpink member collaborated with the two artists on her single "Born Again" which will be included in her first solo full-length album, "Alter Ego," scheduled to be released on Friday. The upcoming album will also include other prereleased tracks like "Moonlit Floor" and "Rockstar," which were initially released last year.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the lead actors of the musical film "Wicked” (2024) and rapper Queen Latifah, will also perform at the 97th Academy Awards, according to the official announcement.
