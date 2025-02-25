EXO's Xiumin to hold first fan concert next month
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 13:09
Xiumin of boy band EXO will hold his first fan concert, “X Times ( ),” his agency INB100 announced on Tuesday.
“X Times ( )” will take place at the Blue Square in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on March 22, with two shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
“Following the release of his solo album ‘Interview X’ on March 10, marking his first in two years and six months, he will perform new songs from the album and prepare various event segments at the event,” INB100 said.
Xiumin’s upcoming second EP, “Interview X,” will feature six tracks spanning various genres, including the lead track “WHEE!,” as well as “Can’t Help Myself,” “Make You LaLa,” “Switch Off,” “Lost Paradise” and “Love is U.”
Ticket sales for Xiumin’s fan concert “X Times ( )” will open for fan club members on March 6, and general ticket sales will be available on March 7 at 8 p.m.
Xiumin will take on the lead role in the drama “Heo’s Restaurant,” which will premiere on March 24 on Netflix and Wavve.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)