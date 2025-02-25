 G-Dragon releases third full-length album with lead track featuring Anderson .Paak
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 15:19
A promotional poster for G-Dragon's third full length album “Übermensch" [GALAXY CORPORATION]

A promotional poster for G-Dragon's third full length album “Übermensch" [GALAXY CORPORATION]

 
K-pop icon G-Dragon released his third full-length album, “Übermensch,” with lead track “Too Bad” featuring American rapper Anderson .Paak on Tuesday.
 
This marks G-Dragon's first full-length album in 11 years and five months since the release of "Coup d'Etat” in September 2013.
 

“Übermensch” consists of a total of eight tracks, including "Too Bad," and prereleased singles “Power” and “Home Sweet Home,” which were unveiled last year.
 
"Too Bad," is a hip-hop track highlighted by its upbeat rhythmic sounds. The music video of the track, starring girl group aespa's Karina, surpassed 600,000 views on YouTube within the first hour of its release.
 
G-Dragon will kick off his solo world tour with two concerts under the title "Übermensch in Korea" at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 29 and 30. 
 
Ticket sales for the Goyang shows will begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. for members of the singer's fan club. General ticket sales will start from Thursday at 8 p.m.
 
The Korean shows will be followed by overseas concerts, but tour organizer Coupang Play did not disclose any further information.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
