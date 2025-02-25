 Girl group WJSN celebrates ninth anniversary
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 18:06
Girl group WJSN featured in a promotional image to celebrate the ninth anniversary of its debut [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Celebrating the ninth anniversary of its debut, girl group WJSN expressed gratitude to its fans for supporting all its members in their diverse pursuits, including acting, singing and reality show appearances.
 
"Our fans have always supported us behind the scenes, allowing us to embrace new challenges," member Yeonjung said in a press release on Tuesday. "Through our experiences, we’ve all gained valuable lessons and are now committed to presenting improved versions of ourselves.” 
 

Members of WJSN have been pursuing various solo activities, ranging from musicals to films.
 
Member Yeoreum is set for her silver screen debut through an upcoming film titled “Teaching Practice” (translated) and Bona will star in the SBS drama “Haunted Palace," scheduled for release in April. Member Yeonjung is active as a musical actor, and has starred in works like “Lizzie” (2024) and “Great Comet” (2024).
 
"WJSN’s members are trying to demonstrate various dynamics by exploring different fields, emphasizing communication with their fans and growing from new experiences," the group's agency Starship Entertainment said in its press release. 
 
Debuting in 2016 with its EP “Would You Like?,” WJSN won numerous major music awards, including the 2016 AAA’s Rising Star and Seoul Music Awards Discovery Award upon debut.
 
The 10-member girl group, composed of Exy, Seola, Bona, Soobin, Eunseo, Yeoreum, Dayoung, Luda, Yeonjung and Dawon, is best known for hits like “As You Wish” (2019), “Butterfly” (2020) and “Unnatural” (2021).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
