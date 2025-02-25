ZeroBaseOne sells 1 million copies of 'Blue Paradise' on release day
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 16:02
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band ZeroBaseOne sold 1 million copies of its latest EP, "Blue Paradise," on the day of its release, giving the band its fifth consecutive million-selling album.
The band's fifth EP, released on Monday, sold over 1.01 million copies upon its release, according to the band's agency WakeOne Entertainment on Tuesday.
All of the six tracks of "Blue Paradise" sat on the Top 100 and Hot 100 singles charts of domestic streaming chart Melon as of Tuesday, and the album's streams surpassed 1 million within 9 hours and 30 minutes, according to the agency.
The EP also sat at No. 3 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart as well as the iTunes Top Album Chart in 12 regions around the world including Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia.
Mnet's audition program, "Boys Planet" (2023), put the group together in 2023 as a project band. ZeroBaseOne is scheduled to stay active as a band until January next year.
When asked about the remainder of their contract, the members said during a showcase held on Monday that they "prioritize Zerose," the fans, and are "in talks about going the best way for everyone."
