AI to report for duty in Korea's joint exercise with U.S.

The Defense Ministry said Tuesday it plans to utilize its proprietary generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform on a trial basis during a major combined exercise with the United States set for next month.The Generative Defense AI platform will be incorporated during the allies' regular Freedom Shield exercise for the first time to examine its feasibility for wartime operations, according to the ministry."(We) will look into how our self-developed generative AI can be applied to actual command and control systems during the exercise on a trial basis," a ministry official said in a regular briefing. "(We) will come up with measures for further development with user feedback."The ministry has been developing the generative AI by training it with general data, rather than military secrets, to create various services to support troops in administrative and other tasks.The Freedom Shield exercise is one of the key annual combined exercises between the allies and takes place around March every year as part of efforts to maintain their readiness against North Korean military threats.Yonhap