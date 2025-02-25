 Navy chief meets Turkish counterpart to discuss maritime security, cooperation
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 12:46
A combat test is held on the Korean Navy’s amphibious assault ship ROKS Dokdo off the coast of Pohang, North Gyeongsang, in the East Sea on Nov. 12, 2024. [REPUBLIC OF KOREA NAVY]

A combat test is held on the Korean Navy’s amphibious assault ship ROKS Dokdo off the coast of Pohang, North Gyeongsang, in the East Sea on Nov. 12, 2024. [REPUBLIC OF KOREA NAVY]

 
Korea's Navy chief held talks with his Turkish counterpart Tuesday to discuss ways to bolster the two nations' bilateral defense and arms cooperation, officials said.
 
Adm. Yang Yong-mo and Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu discussed issues ranging from high-level personnel exchange to manned and unmanned combat systems, as well as multidomain maritime security, at the meeting held at the Navy headquarters in Gyeryong, according to the Navy.
 

Ahead of the talks, Tatlioglu paid a courtesy call to Adm. Kim Myung-soo, chief of Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Monday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation between their nations.
 
It marked Tatlioglu's first visit to Korea and the sixth such visit by the chief of Turkish naval forces.
 
Yonhap
tags Korea Navy Turkey

