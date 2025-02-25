Korea receives first U.S. State Department official visitor under Trump 2.0

A U.S. official responsible for issues related to the Korean Peninsula is currently visiting South Korea, diplomatic sources said Tuesday, in the first such known visit by a U.S. State Department official since the launch of the second Donald Trump administration.Kevin Kim, deputy assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs, arrived in Seoul early this week and has met with officials from South Korea's foreign ministry to discuss the countries' bilateral alliance and North Korean issues, sources with knowledge of the matter said.Kim's visit appears to be a working-level trip aimed at managing the U.S.-South Korea relations and sharpening Trump's North Korea policy, according to the sources.Kim, who is of Korean descent, previously served as an aide to U.S. Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and worked at the State Department's office for the special representative for North Korea from 2018 to 2020 during Trump's first term.At that time, Kim worked with then U.S. Special Representative Stephen Biegun, playing a role in U.S. diplomacy toward North Korea.Yonhap