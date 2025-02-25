South Korea votes at UN Security Council to end war in Ukraine without holding Russia responsible
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 17:53
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
South Korea voted in favor of a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution Monday that calls for an early end to the war in Ukraine but does not hold Russia accountable for its invasion.
The 15-member council adopted the U.S.-led resolution at the UN headquarters in New York, with 10 votes in favor, none against and five abstentions.
The resolution "implored a swift end to the conflict and urged a lasting peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation," but omitted language holding Russia accountable for its invasion. This suggests that the resolution's wording reflects the Trump administration's push for direct negotiations with Russia to expedite an end to the war, thus taking Moscow's position into account.
The resolution passed as none of the five permanent members — including China and Russia — vetoed it, meeting the required two-thirds majority for adoption.
European nations opposed the resolution, criticizing it for failing to explicitly condemn Russia for undermining the principles of international law.
Britain's representative said that "there can be no equivalence between Russia and Ukraine in how this Council refers to this war," while France’s delegate emphasized that peace "cannot be a synonym for capitulation of the aggressed State [Ukraine]."
Despite casting a vote in favor, South Korea's Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook said in a post-vote briefing it is "regrettable" that the amendments "were not reflected" particularly regarding Russia's invasion of a sovereign nation.
He added that he hopes Monday's adoption will provide an opportunity “for all relevant parties to accelerate efforts to achieve just and sustainable peace."
Seoul’s stance appears to reflect a pragmatic diplomatic approach, prioritizing the need for diplomatic efforts and negotiations —though long overdue — to end the war over rigidly adhering to a principled position on Russia’s aggression.
Some analysts argued that the vote by South Korea, which rejoined the UNSC as a non-permanent member in 2024 after 11 years, contradicts its own historical experience as a victim of North Korea’s invasion during the 1950-53 Korean War as well as that of a country under direct defense pressure from the growing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.
In 1950, just after the outbreak of the Korean War, the UNSC swiftly condemned North Korea’s attack through Resolutions 82, 83 and 84, labeling it an "act of destruction against peace" and called for the immediate cessation of North Korea's hostilities and the withdrawal of troops beyond the 38th parallel. The international recognition of North Korea as the aggressor was a crucial factor in securing global military and diplomatic support for South Korea, including the formation of UN forces and multinational military intervention.
Furthermore, Seoul has become a quasi-stakeholder in the war due to North Korea’s arms shipments to Russia and the alleged large-scale deployment of its troops to Ukraine.
Reports also indicate that North Korea is using the Ukraine battlefield as a testing ground for its weapons as well as a place to gain modern warfare experience — a development that could pose a direct security threat to South Korea.
In response, the South's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its vote aligns with its broader diplomatic stance.
"While the resolution did not include key amendments that Seoul had supported, it nevertheless did not contradict South Korea’s position as it 'implores an early end to the war', a crucial issue for the international community," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that South Korea’s vote was based on “the need to rally international support and resolve to end the war,” while also factored in the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the necessity of close bilateral cooperation on North Korea-related issues.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)