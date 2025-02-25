Go grand master Lee Se-dol encourages Unist students to embrace AI, develop unique styles
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 18:04
- LEE TAE-HEE
Go grand master Lee Se-dol emphasized the importance of effectively using AI while developing one's individuality during a lecture to Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (Unist) freshmen.
Lee spoke to 498 Unist freshmen during a special lecture on Monday, held at the university campus in Ulju County, Ulsan. This lecture follows Lee's recent appointment as a professor at Unist, where he is set to teach until February 2028.
The lecture focused on how people should navigate the age of AI, with Lee highlighting that while students should embrace AI's help, they must also find ways to develop their unique style.
"Don’t only see AI as something you need to compete with, but consider it as an opportunity to develop together," Lee said.
Lee also reflected on his experience playing a Go match against AI, discussing the differences between human and AI-played Go.
He is best known for competing against Google’s AI program AlphaGo in 2016. Of the five matches played, Lee won the fourth, making it the only match in which AlphaGo was defeated by a human.
“There is no definitive answer in Go, and the game reflects human creativity and infinite potential,” Lee said. “Human-played Go is different from AI-played Go, which prioritizes efficiency, and can be seen as a work of art created through a one-on-one competition.”
Lee also shared further advice with the freshmen, urging them to have confidence in themselves.
"Professor Lee Se-dol’s special lecture taught students not only about different technologies, but also about challenging oneself and growing," said Park Chong-rae, president of Unist. "Unist will lead AI-based development in the future."
