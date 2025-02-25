K-campus welcomes new university ambassadors
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 17:16
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Students in the third batch of K-campus’ University Ambassadors program pose for a photo during the orientation held Tuesday at the JoongAng Ilbo Building in Mapo District, western Seoul.
Over the five-month program, participants will create content for K-campus, a service run by the Korea JoongAng Daily that provides information for international students in Korea. They will share their campus experiences and produce social media content.
The students represent 18 universities across 16 countries.
