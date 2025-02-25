North Korean party delegation visits Moscow: KCNA

A high-ranking delegation from North Korea's Workers' Party has arrived in Moscow for a visit at the invitation of Russia's ruling party, state media reported Tuesday.The delegation, led by Ri Hi-yong, a member of the party's Central Committee Politburo, landed in Moscow the previous day at the invitation of Russia's United Russia Party, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.Andrey Klimov, a member of the presidium of the Russian party's Supreme Committee and deputy head of the party's foreign activities committee, along with other members of the party's leadership, greeted the delegation upon their arrival at an airport, the KCNA said without further information.The visit came as the United States has begun negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine, for which North Korea dispatched thousands of troops to the Russian side.Since forging a mutual defense treaty last year, Pyongyang and Moscow have strengthened bilateral cooperation in defense, economy, sports and various other fields.Yonhap