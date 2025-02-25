 North Korean party delegation visits Moscow: KCNA
North Korean party delegation visits Moscow: KCNA

Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 10:43
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk side by side in a garden in Pyongyang following the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, in this file photo published by the Korean Central News Agency on June 20, 2024. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

A high-ranking delegation from North Korea's Workers' Party has arrived in Moscow for a visit at the invitation of Russia's ruling party, state media reported Tuesday.
 
The delegation, led by Ri Hi-yong, a member of the party's Central Committee Politburo, landed in Moscow the previous day at the invitation of Russia's United Russia Party, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Andrey Klimov, a member of the presidium of the Russian party's Supreme Committee and deputy head of the party's foreign activities committee, along with other members of the party's leadership, greeted the delegation upon their arrival at an airport, the KCNA said without further information.
 
The visit came as the United States has begun negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine, for which North Korea dispatched thousands of troops to the Russian side.
 
Since forging a mutual defense treaty last year, Pyongyang and Moscow have strengthened bilateral cooperation in defense, economy, sports and various other fields.
 

Yonhap
tags North Korea Ri Hi-yong Russia

