 Pyongyang slams Japan-U.S.-France naval exercise
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Pyongyang slams Japan-U.S.-France naval exercise

Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 12:45
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seen in a photo which was taken at a construction commencement ceremony in Pyongyang this month. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seen in a photo which was taken at a construction commencement ceremony in Pyongyang this month. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea on Tuesday denounced Japan's recent joint naval exercise with the United States and France as an attempt to revive their militaristic invasion ambitions.
 
The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) issued the criticism in a commentary, citing a joint naval exercise conducted by Japan, the United States and France earlier this month in waters near the Philippines, which involved U.S. and French aircraft carriers and a Japanese warship.
 

Related Article

Citing Japan's membership in the U.S.-led multilateral security forum, the Quad, as well as its pursuit of joining the Aukus security partnership among the United States, Australia and Britain, North Korea accused Tokyo of threatening the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region and creating a new conflict structure.
 
The reality of deploying a de facto Japanese aircraft carrier to a distant location unrelated to its defense-only posture and joining forces with foreign invasion forces indicates that "militarists' overseas invasion ambitions have entered an implementation state," the KCNA said.
 
Yonhap
tags North Korea Kim Jong-un Japan

More in North Korea

Pyongyang slams Japan-U.S.-France naval exercise

North Korean party delegation visits Moscow: KCNA

Kim Jong-un stresses 'ideology-first' principle for military during university visit

South Korea calls North 'self-contradictory,' 'illogical' after criticism of sanctions monitoring group

Tourists, beware: Traveling to North Korea might risk your visa-free entry to the U.S.

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un visits mausoleum to mark 13th anniversary of father’s death

North Korea publicly discloses uranium enrichment facility for first time

North Korean leader visits munitions factory, calls to expand production

North Koreans to sign 'loyalty oaths' on Kim Jong-un's birthday as personality cult intensifies

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un portrait pins unveiled for the first time
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)