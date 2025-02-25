한덕수 10차 변론 출석, “비상계엄 찬성 국무위원 없었다”
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 05:12
Han says everyone at Cabinet meeting opposed martial law at 10th Yoon impeachment hearing
한덕수 10차 변론 출석, “비상계엄 찬성 국무위원 없었다”
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo testified at the 10th hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment hearing at the Constitutional Court on Thursday that all ministers present for the Dec. 3 Cabinet meeting tried to dissuade Yoon from declaring martial law that night.
dissuade: 만류하다
한덕수 국무총리는 목요일(2월 20일) 헌법재판소에서 열린 윤석열 대통령 탄핵심판 10차 변론기일에 증인으로 출석해 12·3 비상계엄 선포 당시 열린 국무회의에서 모두가 만류했다고 밝혔다.
Han was the first to testify on Thursday. He was followed by Hong Jang-won, former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the National Police Agency (NPA). Han testified that the ministers’ gathering on Dec. 3 was marred by both “procedural and practical” irregularities that made it “different from usual Cabinet meetings.”
procedural: 형식적, 절차의
practical: 실체적, 실용적
testify: 증언하다, 진술하다
한 총리는 이날 첫 증인으로 나왔다. 이어 홍장원 전 국가정보원 1차장과 조지호 경찰청장에 대한 증인 신문이 진행됐다. 한 총리는 12·3 비상계엄 직전 국무회의는 “통상의 국무회의와 달랐다”며 “형식적·실체적 흠결이 있었다”고 진술했다.
During Thursday’s hearing, the legislature’s representatives pressed Han about whether Yoon observed the proper legal procedure for imposing martial law. In response, Han said that Yoon not only failed to consult him on his plan but also did not notify the National Assembly. Both steps are required by law.
legal procedure: 사법 절차, 법정 절차
require: 필요로 하다
이날 국회 측 대리인단은 한 총리에게 대통령의 계엄이 사법적 절차를 따랐는지 물었다. 한 총리는 대통령이 계엄 계획에 대해 사전에 알려주지 않았고, 국회에도 보고하지 않았다고 밝혔다. 법에 따라 이 두 절차는 필수적이다.
When a lawyer for the National Assembly asked why his testimony differed from that of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who previously told the court that some ministers at the meeting supported declaring martial law, Han said, “That’s not my recollection at all.” The prime minister further denied supporting Yoon’s plan or seeing any related documents beforehand.
testimony: 증언, 진술
recollection: 기억
국회 측 대리인단은 한 총리에게 앞서 일부 국무위원도 계엄령 선포를 찬성했다고 법원에 진술한 김용현 당시 국방부 장관 증언과 왜 다른지 묻자 "제 기억에는 전혀 그렇지 않다"고 했다. 총리는 윤 대통령의 계획을 지지한 적도 없고 관련 문건을 사전에 본 적도 없다고 말했다.
During their cross-examination of Han, Yoon’s lawyers asked the prime minister to detail actions by the liberal Democratic Party (DP) that the president cited as his rationale for declaring martial law. Han noted that the National Assembly took several “unprecedented” steps, such as cutting the budget for law enforcement operations, nuclear energy, ecological safeguards and disaster preparedness.
cross-examination: 반대신문
unprecedented: 전례 없는
반대신문에 나선 대통령 변호인단은 한 총리에게 대통령이 계엄령을 선포한 근거로 제시한 더불어민주당의 행동에 대한 상세한 설명을 요청했다. 한 총리는 국회가 법 집행, 원전, 생태계, 재난 대비 예산 삭감 등 여러 가지 “전례 없는” 조치를 취했다고 지적했다.
Han’s testimony was not heard by Yoon, who took his seat in the courtroom around 2:56 p.m. but departed the proceedings around 3:04 p.m., around four minutes before the prime minister entered. One of the president’s lawyers later said Yoon did not believe it would be “good for the country’s standing” if both were present at the hearing. Yoon reentered the courtroom at 5:02 p.m. as Hong’s witness examination began.
country’s standing: 국가 위상
witness examination: 증인신문
윤 대통령은 이날 오후 2시 56분께 재판정에 입정해 피소추인석에 앉았으나 한 총리 입정 직전인 오후 3시 4분 퇴정했다. 대통령 측 변호사는 총리가 증언하는 것을 대통령이 지켜보는 것이 좋지 않고, “국가 위상에도 좋지 않아” 나갔다고 설명했다. 윤 대통령은 홍 전 1차장 증인신문 전인 오후 5시 8분 대심판정에 다시 들어왔다.
WRITTEN BY MICHAEL LEE AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
