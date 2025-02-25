Court set to hold final hearing of Yoon's impeachment trial

The Constitutional Court is set to hold the final hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial Tuesday as attention focuses on how the president will defend his short-lived imposition of martial law.The hearing will open at 2 p.m. and begin with an examination of evidence and the final arguments of the legal teams of both Yoon and the National Assembly, which is the prosecution in the case.Yoon and Rep. Jung Chung-rai of the main opposition Democratic Party, the head of the Assembly's impeachment panel, will then be given unlimited time to present their final arguments.The president is expected to use his statement to explain the circumstances that led to his surprise declaration of martial law Dec. 3 and assert the illegality of his investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and the prosecution.Also in focus is whether the president will issue an apology to the nation for the political turmoil caused by his martial law declaration and subsequent impeachment.Chung has said he will use his final arguments to explain why Yoon should be removed from office, how his claims are different from the truth and how the nation should overcome the current crisis.The National Assembly's impeachment motion against Yoon accuses the president of violating the Constitution and laws by declaring martial law in the absence of a national emergency and ignoring due procedures, such as holding a Cabinet meeting and notifying parliament.Yoon has argued his declaration of martial law was an act of governance meant to send a warning to the opposition party over its repeated impeachments of government officials and attempts to cut the government budget.Legal experts anticipate the court will deliver its verdict on whether to remove Yoon from office or reinstate him within two weeks after Tuesday's hearing, citing the precedents of former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye.