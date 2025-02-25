 Cable cars begin operation at Wonju's Sogeumsan Mountain Grand Valley
Cable cars begin operation at Wonju's Sogeumsan Mountain Grand Valley

Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 16:30
The Sogeumsan Mountain Grand Valley cable cars, which will operate starting Wednesday. [WONJU CITY GOVERNMENT]

 
Wonju City announced Tuesday that it will start operating cable cars at its Sogeumsan Mountain Grand Valley in Wonju, Gangwon.
 
An opening ceremony to celebrate the cable car service took place Tuesday at the Sogeumsan Mountain Grand Valley. Wonju Mayor Won Gang-soo and around 250 local residents attended the ceremony.
 
The cable car will officially start operating on Wednesday.
 
Cable cars will connect the 972-meter (3,188-foot) route between the Grand Valley's parking lot and the Sogeumsan Mountain Suspension Bridge, a pedestrian bridge offering views of Mount Sogeum and the Seom River.  
 
There will be 22 cable cars, each with a capacity of 10 people. A one-way trip will take around six minutes.  
 
Cable car rides will be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from November to April, but will operate for an additional hour until 6 p.m. from May to October. The cable cars will be closed on Mondays.
 
Tickets that allow entry to the Sogeumsan Mountain Grand Valley and a one-way cable car ride are 18,000 won ($12.60) for adults, but 6,000 won for Wonju residents.
 
The Sogeumsan Mountain Grand Valley opened in 2018 and has surpassed five million visitors as of the end of 2024. Various tourist attractions, including the Aqua Orchestra, a fountain show held in front of the cliffs of Sogeum Mountain, and a loop trail around the valley, are offered. 
 
"With an emphasis on the Sogeumsan Mountain Grand Valley, we will develop Wonju into a premium cultural and tourist attraction and do our best to revive the local economy," said Mayor Won.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea wonju

