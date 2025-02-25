Chatbot launched on Visit Seoul app to provide tourist information to travelers
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 15:59 Updated: 25 Feb. 2025, 16:38
The Seoul Tourism Organization has launched an AI chatbot service, offering real-time, personalized recommendations about the city's attractions and events for foreign travelers.
Available through the Visit Seoul app, the service provides information on a wide range of topics, including popular restaurants and local events in the city, as well as customized trip plans, the organization announced in a press release on Monday.
Designed to cater to the rising demand for generative AI and the increasing number of international visitors, the service draws from a comprehensive database of 30,000 pieces of information available on the organization’s official website, Visit Seoul, to generate responses, according to the organization.
Currently in its pilot phase, the service is available in five languages: Korean, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Japanese. The service is expected to officially launch after collecting user feedback through March.
The organization also plans to expand the service to its website and add two additional languages — Russian and Malay — bringing the total number of supported languages to seven.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
