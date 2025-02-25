 Ex-martial law commander Park An-su placed on compulsory leave of absence
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 12:23
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su speaks during a parliamentary committee meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday. [NEWS1]

Army chief of staff Gen. Park An-su has been placed under a compulsory leave of absence Tuesday over his alleged role as martial law commander, the Defense Ministry said.
 
The Defense Ministry has issued the order as of Tuesday for Park, who has been indicted under detention in relation to President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law imposition on Dec. 3, according to the ministry.
 

The latest decision excludes Park, who served as martial law commander, from his duties but still retains him as a serviceman, in what is seen as an attempt to allow the military to possibly take disciplinary measures should the former commander be found guilty.
 
Earlier this month, the ministry placed four former senior military commanders on leave, following their indictment over their alleged roles in the botched martial law bid.
 
They are Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, former chief of the Defense Counterintelligence Command; Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, former head of the Capital Defense Command; Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, who formerly led the Army Special Warfare Command; and Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, former chief of the Defense Intelligence Command.
 
Yonhap
Martial law Yoon Suk Yeol Park An-su

