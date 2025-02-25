 Jin Air plane bound for Okinawa returns to airport after sounds heard from engine area
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Jin Air plane bound for Okinawa returns to airport after sounds heard from engine area

Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 17:09
The air route of a Jin Air flight bound for Japan's Okinawa that returned to its departure airport after blasting sounds were heard from near its engine on Feb. 25 is pictured in an image provided by Flightradar24. [YONHAP]

The air route of a Jin Air flight bound for Japan's Okinawa that returned to its departure airport after blasting sounds were heard from near its engine on Feb. 25 is pictured in an image provided by Flightradar24. [YONHAP]

 
A Jin Air plane bound for Japan's Okinawa returned to its departure airport in Busan nearly 90 minutes after takeoff Tuesday, following blast sounds heard from its engine area during departure, officials said.
 
Loud sounds were heard by passengers when Jin Air flight LJ371 took off from Gimhae International Airport in Busan at 8:39 a.m.
 
The plane decided to return to the airport but had to circle over nearby Geoje Island to burn fuel due to weight limits for landing planes. The plane reached the departure point at 9:56 a.m., an hour and 17 minutes after takeoff.
 
Passengers aboard the flight said that they heard blasting sounds from the engine area multiple times during takeoff, with some claiming to have seen flames near a wing while in mid-air.
 
A Jin Air official confirmed that sounds were detected near the engine during takeoff. Although no technical issues were confirmed, the company decided to call the plane back for the safety of passengers, the official said.
 
No injuries were reported among the passengers in connection with the incident.
 
The airline said a replacement airplane would be mobilized to resume service on the affected air route.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea Jin Air

More in Social Affairs

Kwangju Bank opens first foreigner-exclusive banking center in region

Jin Air plane bound for Okinawa returns to airport after sounds heard from engine area

Cable cars begin operation at Wonju's Sogeumsan Mountain Grand Valley

Teacher accused of killing 7-year-old student taken off ventilator, but questioning yet to restart

Chatbot launched on Visit Seoul app to provide tourist information to travelers

Related Stories

Low-cost carriers reap rewards of restrictions rollback

29 aircraft grounded

Air Busan to resume overseas flights in July

Korean Air flight overruns runway in Cebu, no injuries reported

Jin Air rakes in record $1 billion revenue in 2024
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)