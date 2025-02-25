Kwangju Bank opens first foreigner-exclusive banking center in region
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 17:12
Kwangju Bank opened a foreigner-exclusive banking center in Gwangju, making it the first of its kind in the region.
The bank on Monday held a ceremony celebrating the opening of the Foreign Banking Center, located in Heukseok-dong, Gwangsan District.
Situated in the same building as the Gwangju International Residents Center, the bank operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
A real-time translation service supporting 38 languages will be available for use with financial services.
To enhance accessibility for foreign customers, the bank has also introduced foreigner-exclusive bank accounts, cards and loan services. The center also has foreign staff fluent in Vietnamese, Indonesian, Mongolian, Nepali or English.
As of last October, Gwangsan District is home to 26,485 foreign residents, which account for 56 percent of all international residents in Gwangju.
