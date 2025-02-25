 Kwangju Bank opens first foreigner-exclusive banking center in region
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Kwangju Bank opens first foreigner-exclusive banking center in region

Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 17:12
Officials attend a ceremony celebrating the opening of Kwangju Bank's banking center in Gwangju. [KWANGJU BANK]

Officials attend a ceremony celebrating the opening of Kwangju Bank's banking center in Gwangju. [KWANGJU BANK]

 
Kwangju Bank opened a foreigner-exclusive banking center in Gwangju, making it the first of its kind in the region.
 
The bank on Monday held a ceremony celebrating the opening of the Foreign Banking Center, located in Heukseok-dong, Gwangsan District.
 

Related Article

 
Situated in the same building as the Gwangju International Residents Center, the bank operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
 
A real-time translation service supporting 38 languages will be available for use with financial services.
 
To enhance accessibility for foreign customers, the bank has also introduced foreigner-exclusive bank accounts, cards and loan services. The center also has foreign staff fluent in Vietnamese, Indonesian, Mongolian, Nepali or English.
 
As of last October, Gwangsan District is home to 26,485 foreign residents, which account for 56 percent of all international residents in Gwangju.
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Gwangju Bank Gwangsan

More in Social Affairs

Kwangju Bank opens first foreigner-exclusive banking center in region

Jin Air plane bound for Okinawa returns to airport after sounds heard from engine area

Cable cars begin operation at Wonju's Sogeumsan Mountain Grand Valley

Teacher accused of killing 7-year-old student taken off ventilator, but questioning yet to restart

Chatbot launched on Visit Seoul app to provide tourist information to travelers

Related Stories

High court upholds mental damage compensation ruling for Gwangju uprising victims

Gwangsan World Night Market attracts over 30,000 foreign visitors

Prosecutors demand prison terms for construction company officials connected to 2022 Gwangju apartment collapse

Strolling through the cemetery

Gwangju Global Motors employees strike after stalled wage negotiations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)