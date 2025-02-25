 Three dead, five injured in highway construction collapse in Cheonan
Three dead, five injured in highway construction collapse in Cheonan

Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 11:08 Updated: 25 Feb. 2025, 11:11
A supporting structure at a highway construction site collapses in Cheonan, South Chungcheong on Feb. 25. [YONHAP]

Three construction workers were killed and five injured after a structure collapsed at a highway construction site in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Tuesday morning.
 
According to fire authorities, the structure on the supporting pillar collapsed around 9:49 a.m. in Ipjang-myeon, Cheonan. Initial reports from the JoongAng Ilbo indicate the collapse trapped eight workers.
 
Fire authorities mobilized 18 pieces of rescue equipment and 53 personnel. They are considering deploying additional rescue staff due to the possibility of further fatalities.
 
A supporting structure at a highway construction site collapses in Cheonan, South Chungcheong on Feb. 25.[YONHAP]

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea accident safety Chungcheong

