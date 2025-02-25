The dual pressures sandwiching Korea Inc.

The United States is ramping up its aggressive trade pressure on foreign companies. On Feb. 21, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick met with a Korean trade delegation led by Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and SK Group. During the meeting, Lutnick reportedly indicated that Korean firms must invest at least $1 billion to qualify for the fast-track tax incentives provided by the U.S. government. This is the first time a high ranking Trump administration official has explicitly cited a numerical threshold for investment, revealing the core of the "America First" policy — leveraging tariffs to compel foreign businesses to establish manufacturing facilities on U.S. soil.



While the $1 billion figure is not an absolute requirement, it underscores the level of investment needed to access U.S. tax incentives and other benefits. This places significant pressure on Korean firms. In response, Chey stated, “The Trump administration wants more production facilities in the United States, but incentives must accompany such investments.” This suggests that while Washington is increasing its pressure through country-specific and sectoral tariffs, businesses cannot simply yield without careful negotiation. The Korean government must also develop a detailed, scenario-based strategy to support Korean companies in navigating these challenges.



The U.S. government, meanwhile, has shown some flexibility in trade negotiations, as evidenced by its tariff exemptions for Canada and Mexico. Recently, Washington has hinted at potential variations in tariff imposition depending on individual country negotiations. Trump made this clear during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last weekend, mentioning tariffs 15 times and stating, “Tariffs are also a powerful diplomatic tool.” This openly acknowledges his administration’s intent to use tariffs as both a pressure mechanism and a bargaining chip. Despite Korea’s current leadership vacuum, Seoul must proactively engage with Washington, emphasizing that Korea remains one of the largest investors in the United States. At the same time, the two nations should explore mutually beneficial cooperation, such as collaboration in the shipbuilding industry, to align with U.S. interests while safeguarding Korea’s economic priorities.



Amid these external pressures, Korean companies are also grappling with increasing domestic regulatory constraints. The Democratic Party (DP) has reintroduced the controversial Yellow Envelope Act and is pushing for expedited amendments to the Commercial Act. If passed, these bills would make it easier for labor unions to stage illegal strikes while exposing corporate executives to excessive lawsuits. Korean firms are already facing intense competition abroad — contending with U.S. tariffs and China’s technological rise — while domestically, they are burdened with regulatory hurdles and legal risks. This is akin to running a race with iron shackles on both legs. Lawmakers must abandon antibusiness policies and implement effective measures to help businesses remain competitive on the global stage. In particular, businesses that expand domestic investment should receive robust incentives. If the current climate of regulatory hostility continues, the country risks losing both its businesses and the jobs they create.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.



