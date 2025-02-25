Tuesday’s fortune: Steady moves shape the day
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 07:00
Whether it’s finding comfort in the familiar, seizing an unexpected opportunity, or treading carefully with plans, today’s energy is about balance and steady progress. Your fortune for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
Comfort matters most today.
Focus on yourself, not others.
Confidence will bring new opportunities.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
Familiarity brings comfort.
Don’t dwell on the past — move forward.
A small compromise can lead to greater gains.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 East
Be wary of overly friendly people.
Take extra care with your health today.
Plans may not align with reality — stay flexible.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
Be kind and live warmly.
Not all efforts yield immediate results.
Setbacks today can lead to bigger success later.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Courage | 🧭 North
Respect comes with financial stability.
Too much kindness may be taken for granted.
Love and gratitude will bring positive energy.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
A healthy body leads to a happy life.
Appreciate the ordinary — it holds value.
Today is a good day to chase your goals.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
You may find the right opportunity.
Your hard work will bring financial rewards.
Extra income or a side hustle may come your way.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
Avoid getting involved in others’ affairs.
Sometimes, softness is stronger than force.
It’s a day for planting seeds, not harvesting.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Envy | 🧭 North
Stay home instead of going out.
Be mindful of favoritism and biases.
Letting go of the old can bring something new.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Great | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
Harmony leads to growth.
Support from others will make you stronger.
Smooth communication will bring good results.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
Don’t dwell on past differences.
A small loss today may turn into a hidden gain.
Focus on learning and self-improvement.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
Do what makes you happy.
Expect pleasant surprises today.
New hopes and fresh energy will guide you.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)