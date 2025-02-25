Giants' Lee Jung-hoo hits first home run of spring training

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo has gone deep for the first time this spring training.Lee belted a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starter Chase Dollander in the bottom of the first inning at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday. The homer over the right field wall knotted the game at 1-1, and the teams ended up in a 2-2 tie.Lee, who batted third and started in center field, had not homered in a big league game since April last year. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in May after crashing into the outfield wall at Oracle Park in San Francisco while trying to make a leaping catch.As a rookie in 2024, Lee had one home run in spring training and two more in the regular season in 37 games.After two games this preseason, Lee is batting 2-for-5.Lee was the only Korean player in action Monday. Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers did not see action in his team's 8-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in Arizona. Bae Ji-hwan of the Pittsburgh Pirates saw his team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies rained out in Florida.Yonhap