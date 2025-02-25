 Faltering Feyenoord turn to 'club icon' Robin van Persie as new manager
Faltering Feyenoord turn to 'club icon' Robin van Persie as new manager

Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 10:22
Robin van Persie poses at Feyenoord Stadium in the Netherlands on Feb. 24. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Feyenoord announced Sunday that the club has appointed Robin van Persie as its new manager.
 
“We are delighted that with Robin van Persie, we can appoint a true club icon as the new coach of Feyenoord,” said general manager Dennis te Kloese in a statement released on the club’s website. “Robin knows the club incredibly well and understands exactly what is needed to achieve results.” 
 

Van Persie began and ended his senior football career with Feyenoord, making his professional debut with the club in 2004 and retiring there in 2019 after spending time at Arsenal, Manchester United and Fenerbahçe in the mid-2000s to late 2010s.
 
Feyenoord is the second team van Persie has managed, following his tenure at fellow Eredivisie side Heerenveen, where he led the team in the ongoing 2024-25 season. Under his leadership, Heerenveen recorded nine wins, six draws and 11 losses from 26 fixtures.
 
Van Persie will have more than just the league schedule to manage, as Feyenoord is also set to face Inter Milan in the Champions League round of 16.  
 
Improving Feyenoord’s position in the Eredivisie table will be one of his key priorities, with the club currently sitting in third place as of Tuesday. A third-place finish would secure a Europa League spot, but Feyenoord must break into the top two to qualify for the Champions League. 
 
Van Persie will also work with versatile midfielder Hwang In-beom, who has been a key player in Feyenoord’s campaign this season. Hwang has made 29 appearances across all competitions, contributing both offensively and defensively while recording two goals and eight assists.
 
Feyenoord said van Persie will begin training the squad on March 3 and will sign a contract running through mid-2027.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Feyenoord Robin van Persie Hwang In-beom Eredivisie

