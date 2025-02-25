 March World Cup qualifiers to be played outside of Seoul
March World Cup qualifiers to be played outside of Seoul

Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 11:48
Korea's Lee Kang-in, center, dribbles the ball during a 2026 World Cup qualifer against Palestine at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Thursday. [YONHAP]

Korea will host the next two World Cup qualifying matches outside Seoul in March, the national football governing body said Monday.
 
The KFA announced venues for the upcoming set of matches in the third round of the Asian qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. On March 20, Korea will take on Oman at Goyang Stadium in Goyang. Then on March 25, Korea will face Jordan at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon.
 

Both matches will kick off at 8 p.m.
 
Countries usually host World Cup qualifiers in their capital cities, and Korea played their first home match of the third round at Seoul World Cup Stadium in September last year.
 
However, the next home match, against Iraq in October, was played in Yongin, due to poor pitch conditions at the Seoul venue.
 
In announcing the venues on Monday, the KFA said it had considered "several factors," including field quality during cold weather conditions that have stretched into late February.
 
The domestic K League season kicked off on Feb. 15, the earliest start to a season in league history, and players have complained about subpar field conditions with the mercury staying around zero.
 
After six matches in the third round, Korea are leading Group B with 14 points from four wins and two draws. The top two countries from each of the three groups will punch their tickets to the World Cup, and Korea could grab one during the upcoming homestand.
 
The Taegeuk Warriors have played at every World Cup since 1986.

Yonhap
