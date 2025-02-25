Los Angeles Golf Club locks in TGL playoff spot with win over New York team
Los Angeles Golf Club locked in a four-team playoff spot at the TGL with a 5-4 comeback win over New York Golf Club at the SoFi Center in Florida on Monday.
A Los Angeles team of Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Tony Finau came from four points behind against Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young to clinch a victory that now guarantees the club a top four finish on the six-team TGL table. The club sits at the top of the table with seven points from four matches.
The TGL is a new golf league played at the purpose-built SoFi Center in Florida, where contenders compete using an advanced screen golf system. The tee boxes are placed further back for a better view of the ball's trajectory and golfers still tee off on real grass.
The team with the fewest shots on a hole wins a point, and the team with the most points at the end wins the match. The winning team always take two points from a match, regardless of whether they win in regular time or overtime.
The TGL regular season runs through March 4, with the top four out of six teams reaching the semifinals en route to the best-of-three final series slated for March 24 and 25.
The inaugural TGL season has also featured Korean PGA star Tom Kim, who competes for Jupiter Links Golf Club. Kim is the only Korean contender in this season’s TGL.
Jupiter Links need to climb up the table to raise their hopes of reaching the playoffs, as the club sit in fifth place with two points as of press time Tuesday. One win would allow them to surpass New York, who sit in fourth place with one more point.
Golfers in the TGL will have busy schedules even after the TGL season, with the ongoing 2025 PGA campaign running through November.
