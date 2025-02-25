U.S. pushes UN resolution on Russia-Ukraine war that omits mention of Moscow’s aggression

In a dramatic shift in trans-Atlantic relations under President Donald Trump, the United States split with its European allies by refusing to blame Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in votes on three UN resolutions Monday seeking an end to the three-year war.In the UN General Assembly, the United States voted against a resolution that called out Russia, demanding it withdraw troops from Ukraine. The United States then pushed for a Security Council resolution that acknowledged “the tragic loss of life throughout the Russia-Ukraine conflict” but never mentioned Moscow’s aggression.The voting took place as Trump hosted French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington.Just hours after the U.S. Office of Personnel Management had directed agencies that responses to its email were optional, Elon Musk again threatened federal workers in a post on X, his social media platform.He wrote: “Subject to the discretion of the President, they will be given another chance. Failure to respond a second time will result in termination.”Trump backed Musk earlier Monday, two days after OPM initially sent an email asking federal workers to list five things they accomplished last week. Several government agencies, including the FBI and State Department, have told their employees not to respond.Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday that he was replacing the top lawyers for the military services because he didn’t think they were “well-suited” to provide recommendations when lawful orders are given.On Friday, Trump abruptly fired the chair, Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., and Hegseth followed that by firing Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations, and the vice chief of the Air Force, Gen. James C. Slife. He also said he was “requesting nominations” for the jobs of judge advocate general for the Army, Navy and Air Force.He did not identify the lawyers by name. The Navy JAG, Vice Adm. Christopher French, retired about two months ago, and there was already an ongoing effort to seek a replacement. The Army JAG, Lt. Gen. Joseph B. Berger III, and Air Force JAG, Lt. Gen. Charles L. Plummer, were fired.The White House is claiming “victory” after a federal judge refused to immediately order the White House to restore The Associated Press’ access to presidential events.In a statement, the White House called the development a victory and said, “We stand by our decision” to bar the AP from Trump public events.The AP had argued that the White House’s move amounted to a “targeted attack” that “strikes at the very core" of the First Amendment. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden said the AP hadn’t demonstrated suffering any irreparable harm.But McFadden, a Trump appointee, also urged the Trump administration to reconsider its 2-week-old ban, saying that case law “is uniformly unhelpful to the White House.”The White House, meanwhile, began displaying a pair of monitors in the briefing room reading “Gulf of America” and “Victory.”The Trump administration double fired probationary employees at the U.S. Agency for International Development on Monday, sending multiple probationary staffers notice of their summary terminations less than a day after telling them their posts were being eliminated in coming months, according to a senior USAID official.The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of a Trump administration gag order on the agency’s work force.Meanwhile, some of the fraction of USAID staffers who’d been informed in agency emails Sunday that they were too essential to pull off the job also received notification their posts were being eliminated, the official said. USAID described confusion over the cuts, which were removing the last staffers for some programs.AP