 Korea's births rise for first time in nine years as post-pandemic marriages surge
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea's births rise for first time in nine years as post-pandemic marriages surge

Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 12:38
A nurse tends to newborn babies at a hospital in Incheon on Dec. 26, 2024. [NEWS1]

A nurse tends to newborn babies at a hospital in Incheon on Dec. 26, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
Korea’s fertility rate took an upturn for the first time in nearly a decade last year, reflecting a continued post-pandemic surge in marriages. 
 
Births rose to 238,343 in 2024, up 3.6 percent from the previous year, according to data Statistics Korea published Wednesday. The fertility rate rose to 0.75, compared to the previous year's record low of 0.72 and the 2.1 minimum required to maintain a stable population without immigration.
 
The figure marked the first uptick in nine years, surpassing Statistics Korea's initial projection of 0.68 released early last year. 
 
 

Related Article

 
Korea's births hit a record low of 230,028 in 2023 but gradually recovered throughout last year, mainly driven by the post-pandemic surge of marriages and a base effect from the previous year’s ultralow birthrate. 
 
The number of newborn babies, after plunging by 6 percent on year to a fresh low of 60,568 in the first quarter, began to rebound in the second quarter, rising 1.3 percent from the previous year to 56,892.

 
The recovery accelerated in the third quarter, as births rose 7.9 percent on year to 61,242, followed by a strong 13.1 percent jump in the fourth quarter to 59,641 babies born.

 
The quarterly total fertility rate stood at 0.77 in the first quarter, followed by 0.72 in the second, 0.76 in the third and 0.75 in the fourth.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea birth

More in Economy

Korea's births rise for first time in nine years as post-pandemic marriages surge

Industry minister to visit U.S. this week to discuss Trump tariffs

Biz lobbies, PPP rebuke DP's corporate 'good faith law' push

Seoul expands greenbelt zones to stimulate investment

Crypto exchange Upbit hit with operating suspension over antimoney laundering lapse

Related Stories

Number of births rises in August for 2nd month of growth

Births in Korea decline on-year in June after two-month uptick

Korea’s fertility rate drops to record low of 0.7 again

Police investigate mother after finding newborn in plastic bag

Families with young children to take top priority for gov't-leased housing under new policy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)