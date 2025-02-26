Korea's births rise for first time in nine years as post-pandemic marriages surge
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 12:38
SHIN HA-NEE
Korea’s fertility rate took an upturn for the first time in nearly a decade last year, reflecting a continued post-pandemic surge in marriages.
Births rose to 238,343 in 2024, up 3.6 percent from the previous year, according to data Statistics Korea published Wednesday. The fertility rate rose to 0.75, compared to the previous year's record low of 0.72 and the 2.1 minimum required to maintain a stable population without immigration.
The figure marked the first uptick in nine years, surpassing Statistics Korea's initial projection of 0.68 released early last year.
Korea's births hit a record low of 230,028 in 2023 but gradually recovered throughout last year, mainly driven by the post-pandemic surge of marriages and a base effect from the previous year’s ultralow birthrate.
The number of newborn babies, after plunging by 6 percent on year to a fresh low of 60,568 in the first quarter, began to rebound in the second quarter, rising 1.3 percent from the previous year to 56,892.
The recovery accelerated in the third quarter, as births rose 7.9 percent on year to 61,242, followed by a strong 13.1 percent jump in the fourth quarter to 59,641 babies born.
The quarterly total fertility rate stood at 0.77 in the first quarter, followed by 0.72 in the second, 0.76 in the third and 0.75 in the fourth.
