 Kospi opens slightly lower as economic uncertainty persists
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 10:08
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Feb. 26. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Feb. 26. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks opened a tad lower Wednesday as economic uncertainty weighed heavily on Wall Street overnight.
 
The Kopsi fell 0.91 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,629.38 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

U.S. stocks struggled Tuesday, as weaker-than-expected consumer confidence dampened investor sentiment.
 
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell for the fourth consecutive session, driven by losses from Big Tech companies.
 
In Seoul, major shares started mixed.
 
Samsung Electronics sank 1.05 percent, but SK hynix gained 0.25 percent.
 
Samsung Biologics dropped 1.27 percent, and Hyundai Motor rose 0.99 percent.
 
Hanwha Ocean fell 0.93 percent, and LG Energy Solution increased 0.13 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,430.35 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.05 won from the previous session.
