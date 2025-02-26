Toss aims for 50 percent international base by 2030
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 18:53
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Toss, a money transfer app, aims for foreigners to make up at least half its user base in the next five years, its founder said on Wednesday.
“The loyalty of Toss app users rivals that of leading global fintech apps,” said Lee Seung-gun, founder and CEO of Toss operator Viva Republica, during a news conference celebrating the 10th anniversary of the app’s launch in eastern Seoul.
“We will make our global expansion so that every user across the globe can use our services,” said Lee.
Viva Republica, which runs Toss and Toss Bank, has been reportedly mulling a U.S. listing, but Lee said “Nothing has been decided at this point.”
Toss has 28 million subscribers as of February.
Lee also announced that Toss will provide financial support worth 1 trillion won ($688 billion) to startups over the next five years, from venture investments to loans, marketing expenses and software support.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)