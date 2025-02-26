현대차·기아, 트럼프 관세 돌파 전략은?
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 08:00
How Hyundai and Kia plan to take on the Trump tariffs
현대차·기아, 트럼프 관세 돌파 전략은?
Thursday, February 20, 2025
With U.S. President Donald Trump foretelling a 25 percent auto duty, Hyundai Motor and Kia will confront the imperative to accelerate boosting U.S. production capacity in a self-rescue way to avoid tariffs that may cost them billions of dollars.
foretell: 예고하다
duty: 관세
confront: 부딪히다, 맞닥뜨리다
imperative: (상황 등이) 긴박한 것
self-rescue: 자구의
tariff: 관세
미국의 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 25%의 자동차 관세를 예고했다. 이에 따라 현대자동차와 기아는 수십억 달러에 달할 수 있는 관세 부담을 피하기 위한 자구책으로 미국 내 생산 능력 확대를 가속화해야 하는 긴박한 상황에 처했다.
Trump said Tuesday the tariff rate on auto imports will be “in the neighborhood of 25 percent” which will be detailed on April 2, adding that he will give some a chance: “If they have a plant and factory here, there will be no tariff.”
in the neighborhood of: ~의 근처, 약
be detailed: 세부사항을 밝히다
트럼프 대통령은 화요일(2월 18일) 자동차 수입 관세율이 "약 25%"가 될 것이라고 밝히며, 이에 대한 세부 사항은 4월 2일 발표될 예정이라고 말했다. 또한, 그는 “만약 그들이 여기(미국)에 공장과 시설을 보유하고 있다면 관세가 부과되지 않을 것”이라며 일부 기업들에게 기회를 줄 것이라고 덧붙였다.
Hyundai Motor and Kia, whose combined capacity currently stands at 696,100, aim to ramp up their capacity by 70 percent to some 1.2 million under the full operation of their massive plant in Georgia, which is slated to open in March.
aim to: ~을/를 목표로 하다
be slated to: ~을 앞두고 있다
현재 현대차와 기아의 미국 내 총 생산 능력은 69만 6100대 수준이지만, 오는 3월 가동을 앞둔 조지아 주의 대형 공장이 완전 가동되면 약 70% 증가한 120만 대까지 확대하는 것을 목표로 하고 있다.
“It may take some time but our ultimate goal is localizing production to minimize the influence of the tariff threat,” said Koo Za-yong, executive vice president of investors relations at Hyundai Motor during a conference call on Jan. 24, when asked how the company would respond to Trump’s tariff warnings.
ultimate: 궁극적인
localize: 현지화하다
1월 24일 열린 컨퍼런스콜에서 현대차의 구자용 IR 담당 부사장은 트럼프 대통령의 관세 경고에 대한 대응 방안을 묻는 질문에 대해 “시간이 걸리겠지만, 궁극적인 목표는 생산을 현지화해 관세 위협의 영향을 최소화하는 것”이라고 밝혔다.
“If the tariff issue is realized, Hyundai can cover up to 80 percent of U.S. sales with the U.S. production for now, as its Alabama plant has a capacity of 400,000 cars while the Georgia plant will have 350,000 units capacity.”
be realized: 현실화되다
cover: 충당하다
그는 “관세 부과가 현실화될 경우, 현대차는 현재로서는 미국 내 생산을 통해 미국 판매량의 최대 80%를 충당할 수 있다. 앨라배마 공장이 연 40만 대, 조지아 공장이 연 35만대 생산 능력을 갖추고 있기 때문”이라고 설명했다.
The automobile is the No. 1 export category in Korea's export landscape, with its U.S. exports recording $34.74 billion last year, making up 27.2 percent of the country’s total U.S. exports.
make up: 차지하다
자동차는 한국 수출 1위 품목으로, 지난해 미국 수출액은 347억 4000만 달러를 기록했다. 한국의 대미 전체 수출의 27.2%에 달한다.
IBK Economic Research Institute estimated that in a scenario of 25 percent duties, Korea’s auto exports to the United States will slump by 18.6 percent, or $6.36 billion.
estimate: 추정하다
slump: 감소하다
IBK경제연구소는 25%의 관세가 부과될 경우 한국의 대미 자동차 수출이 18.6% 또는 63억 6000만 달러가 감소할 것으로 추정했다.
KB Securities also said in a report that if Trump minimizes the rate to 10 percent, Hyundai Motor and Kia will suffer at least a 4.3 trillion won cut in operating profit. By simple calculation, with 25 percent tariffs, that influence could reach some 10 trillion won.
suffer: (안 좋은 일 등을) 겪다
at least: 최소
reach: ~에 이르다
KB증권도 보고서를 통해, 만약 트럼프 대통령이 관세율을 10%로 조정하더라도 현대차와 기아는 최소 4조 3000억원의 영업이익 감소를 겪게 될 것이라고 분석했다. 단순 계산으로 25% 관세가 적용될 경우 그 피해 규모는 약 10조원에 이를 수 있다.
WRITTEN BY SARAH CHEA AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
