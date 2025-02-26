 Coupang sees 24% revenue boost, reports $436M operating profit for 2024
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 11:11
A Coupang delivery truck at a parking lot in Jung District, central Seoul, in August 2024. [NEWS1]

Coupang posted an annual operating profit of $436 million for 2024 on Tuesday, marking the first time the e-commerce giant has recorded operating income in back-to-back years. 
 
The New York-listed company reported a yearly operating profit of $473 million in 2023.
 
Coupang's annual revenue rose 24 percent on year to $30.3 billion, driven by the growth of its e-commerce platform in Taiwan and its luxury shopping platform, Farfetch. 
 
“Farfetch’s losses have shrunk dramatically to a breakeven point today, and this significant turnaround was achieved with minimal loss of scale,” said Coupang founder and CEO, Bom Kim, during Tuesday’s earnings call.  
 
Coupang acquired a stake in the London-based online luxury shopping company for $500 million in December 2023.
 
The CEO also highlighted the platform's success in Taiwan, where the company recently launched its WOW monthly subscription, offering faster delivery and exclusive discounts, similar to Amazon's Prime service.
 
Coupang's fourth-quarter revenue reached $7.97 billion, up 21 percent on year, while its operating profit was $312 million, up from $130 million in the same period last year.  
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags Coupang Q4 2024 earning



