Jin on Jin: BTS member becomes noodle's new ambassador
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 18:48
- CHO YONG-JUN
BTS's Jin will be the global brand ambassador for Otoki's Jin Ramen instant noodles.
The singer's face will be printed on the packaging of Jin Ramen instant noodles and cup noodles, which will be sold in Korea, the United States, Canada, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and other countries, according to Otoki. Such packaging had yet to be unveiled as of press time.
The multipack versions of Jin Ramen, which usually include five instant noodle packs, will also come with random stickers. The Korean version will come with one out of 12 stickers that include Jin's Wootteo character from his solo album “The Astronaut” while exported versions will come with one out of four possible Jin portraits.
Jin first collaborated with Jin Ramen in late 2022, before starting military service, becoming a brand ambassador for the instant noodle.
“Otoki chose Jin, the 21st-century pop icon, as the global model of Jin Ramen,” Ottoki said Wednesday. “We plan to strengthen our communication with overseas consumers through Jin Ramen's global campaign.”
