Paris Baguette opens bread factory in Johor, Malaysia
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 16:19
- CHO YONG-JUN
Bakery franchise Paris Baguette completed the construction of a bread factory in Johor, Malaysia, on Wednesday, aiming to tap into the halal market.
The Paris Baguette Johor Production Center features seven production lines and can produce 300,000 bakery products a day, according to SPC Group, the franchise's holding company, on Wednesday. Construction of the 12,900 square-meter (138,854 square-foot) factory began in 2022.
The facility is currently in the process of earning halal certification, the bakery company told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
The new plant directly targets Southeast Asian markets — Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, Thailand, Brunei and Laos — with plans to export to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The bakery giant said it also has plans to produce bakery products for another subsidiary, SPC Samlip, at the new factory that are halal-certified in the near future. SPC Samlip will be establishing a Southeast Asian subsidiary in March.
A ceremony to mark the opening of the facility on Tuesday was attended by SPC Group Chairman Hur Young-in, Paris Croissant CEO Hur Jin-soo, governor of the Malaysian State of Johor Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Paris Baguette head of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Division Hana Lee and SPC Samlip CEO Kim Bum-soo.
"Paris Baguette’s decision to establish its first Halal-certified food hub here is a significant development for Johor and Malaysia as a whole,” the Malaysian governor said.
“As a strategic base for the halal market, this facility will enable us to accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of our global expansion,” the Paris Croissant CEO said.
