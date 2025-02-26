SKT to showcase AI-powered network tech at MWC 2025
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 18:12
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
SK Telecom, Korea’s largest mobile carrier, will showcase its latest AI-driven network technologies that can simultaneously provide communication and AI services at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, next week.
The telecommunications giant will demonstrate its AI-powered Radio Access Networks technology, enabling telecom base stations to handle AI workloads alongside traditional network operations.
The technology works by applying GPUs and other chip sets to general-purpose servers, enabling both telecom and AI services to run from the same station.
Another technological development, known as AI Routing, is able to determine in real time whether a task should be processed by large language model servers or small language model devices, which will ultimately reduce latency and server loads in the operation of AI services.
SK Telecom will also unveil its research on integrated sensing and communication (ISAC), which it says is part of its 6G network advancement.
The ISAC technology uses radio signals as sensors to detect surroundings, which can be applied to monitoring devices at public institutions and in sectors like health care.
KT will also participate in the event with its 10 partner startups, including CyberTel Bridge, Coarsoft, Vessl AI, Jin Infra and AI 020.
LG U+ will participate in the global tech event for the first time with its in-house AI model ixi-GEN and AI agent ixi-O.
The AI model is powered by LG AI Research’s Exaone. It will participate at a global AI security competition organized by the Global System for Mobile Communication Association, better known as GSMA, to be tested in categories of hallucinations and security risks.
The chiefs of three major mobile carriers in Korea — SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang, KT CEO Kim Young-shub and LG U+ CEO Hong Bum-shik — are expected to attend the global tech event that runs from Monday to Thursday.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)