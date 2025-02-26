Seoul Living Design Fair showcases top lifestyle trends
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 18:09
Visitors look around exhibits during the Seoul Living Design Fair at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 26.
The show, which attracts more than 280,000 visitors every year, displays the top products and latest trends in the lifestyle design industry. It runs from Feb. 26 through March 2 in the venue's A, B, C and D halls.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
