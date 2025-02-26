Air Seoul, Airport Railroad team up on discounts and advertising

Air Seoul signed a memorandum of understanding with Airport Railroad to provide mutual discounts to customers and employees and conduct joint advertising.The two firms also plan to collaborate on environmental, social and governance initiatives drawing on their combined experience in the space.The synergy between the new partners, which both have a high proportion of customers in their 20s to 40s, will help enhance the convenience of travel for foreign tourists as they arrive in Korea.Air Seoul CEO Kim Joong-ho and Airport Railroad President Park Dae-soo signed the agreement at Seoul Station City Airport Terminal on Feb. 26.