 Air Seoul, Airport Railroad team up on discounts and advertising
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Air Seoul, Airport Railroad team up on discounts and advertising

Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 18:08
Air Seoul CEO Kim Joong-ho visits the Air Seoul check-in counter at Seoul Station City Airport Terminal on Feb. 26. [YONHAP NEWS]

Air Seoul CEO Kim Joong-ho visits the Air Seoul check-in counter at Seoul Station City Airport Terminal on Feb. 26. [YONHAP NEWS]

 
Air Seoul signed a memorandum of understanding with Airport Railroad to provide mutual discounts to customers and employees and conduct joint advertising.
 
The two firms also plan to collaborate on environmental, social and governance initiatives drawing on their combined experience in the space.
 
The synergy between the new partners, which both have a high proportion of customers in their 20s to 40s, will help enhance the convenience of travel for foreign tourists as they arrive in Korea.
 
Air Seoul CEO Kim Joong-ho and Airport Railroad President Park Dae-soo signed the agreement at Seoul Station City Airport Terminal on Feb. 26.
 
Air Seoul CEO Kim Joong-ho, left, and Airport Railroad President Park Dae-soo signed a memorandum of understanding to provide mutual discounts to customers and employees and conduct joint advertising at Seoul Station City Airport Terminal on Feb. 26. [YONHAP]

Air Seoul CEO Kim Joong-ho, left, and Airport Railroad President Park Dae-soo signed a memorandum of understanding to provide mutual discounts to customers and employees and conduct joint advertising at Seoul Station City Airport Terminal on Feb. 26. [YONHAP]

tags Air Seoul Airport Railroad

More in Tech

Air Seoul, Airport Railroad team up on discounts and advertising

New Samsung-developed security chip can defend against quantum hackers

No dilly-dallying here: Baemin's delivery bot hits the streets of Gangnam

Naver internally releases upgraded AI model HyperClova X

Merck CCO confident in Korea's position in chip sector

Related Stories

Air Buddies

Seoul subway fares to increase by 150 won

Travel biz inches up with new flights, big discounts

Travel agencies resume promotions a week after Jeju Air tragedy

Jeju Air denies engineer shortage in press conference short on details
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)