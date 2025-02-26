 Gucci’s new era begins in a deep green hue at Milan Fashion Week
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 10:27
Models present creations by the Gucci Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 25. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Gone is the deep Gucci red. Here is the dark Gucci green.
 
The fashion house signaled its creative transition on the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday by sheathing the showroom in a plush green carpet and pleated drapery. Red was the signature color of the now-ended Sabato De Sarno era and the color switch from red to green — both integral to the Gucci stripe logo — put a definitive line under it.
 

The design team had just two and a half weeks to pull together a new collection after De Sarno's hasty departure after just two years. They've done it in less: The Alessandro Michele era launched in 2015 with just a five-day runway.
 
With Michele, there were signs of what was to come: pussy bows and eclectic looks that appeared plucked from a flea market. It’s hard to know what from the runway signals the brand’s new direction — but a lot recalled Gucci eras past.
 
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 25. [AP/YONHAP]

Boxy minidress silhouettes were reminiscent of the 1960s, and worn with silk scarfs around the head, sometimes over baseball caps. Slinky silk with lace trim dresses heralded the 1990s. Deconstructed pussy-bow blouses trailed romantically, a wave perhaps to the Michele era. And essential straight skirts with deep slits and slim trousers with split hemlines recalled even more recent seasons.
 
Julia Garner presents a creation from the Gucci Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 25. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 25. [AP/YONHAP]

The overall mood was lush, with faux fur, satins and mother-of-pearl leather setting a luxurious tone.
 
Front row guests for the Gucci interim included Daisy Edgar Jones, Jessica Chastain, Parker Posey and Dev Patel.
 
Boxy suit jackets with flat pockets, reminiscent of the 1960s for her; slightly oversized double-blazer looks for him. Overcoats with short arms. Bondage leather gloves. Faux fur coats. Long bows that flow into scarves. 
 
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's and women's collection, presented in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 25. [AP/YONHAP]

Xiao Zhan attends the Gucci Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection presentation during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 25. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A model presents a creation by the Gucci Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 25. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

