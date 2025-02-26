Forever nostalgia: The trap of an endless past (KOR)

At some point, retro culture stopped being just a trend. Examples of this are everywhere: vintage fashion, throwback music, old-school cafes and bars, Netflix revivals and even politicians. In short, the past is no longer just a memory; it has returned as an integral part of our present lives.Is this because life feels increasingly difficult? Is it human nature to seek comfort by reminiscing about better times? Yet, something feels off. Now that the past has become a “purchasable product, the sense of nostalgia that once warmed us seems to be fading instead. And why this obsession with the past? Is it because we are incapable of envisioning the future — or simply lack confidence in it? Are we turning to the familiar legacy of the past because we no longer know how to create something new?At just over 100 pages, Grafton Tanner’s “Foreverism” (2023) is like a razor-sharp blade that slices through modern culture. Its central question is this:“What happens in an era where nothing ever truly ends?”We see it everywhere — reboots, prequels, sequels, franchises, endless merchandise and spinoff TV series squeezing every last drop from past hits. When a work of art transforms into a never-ending story, what disappears is its conclusion. As Tanner argues, “Anything without an ending has something inherently infantile and immature about it.”The very act of repackaging the past suggests an underlying sense of defeat — an admission that nothing new of equal value can emerge. Nostalgia is a fundamental human emotion, but when it is commercialized and endlessly reproduced, it becomes a process of artificial perpetuation, one that ultimately renders people powerless.The engine driving Foreverism is digital technology. Our digital selves are stored indefinitely in the cloud, and masterpieces are treated not as finished works but as beta versions, constantly revised and sustained. Yet, despite this illusion of eternity, perpetuation is not truly infinite. The carbon footprint of data centers is immense, placing clear physical limits on digital preservation.As we continue to romanticize the past, we also misinterpret the present, scapegoating certain groups — immigrants, minorities or outsiders — for the feeling that something essential has been lost. This pattern is not unique to any one place; it is a global phenomenon, unfolding in real time.As individuals living in this era, we must recognize and differentiate nostalgia from regression. The past can inspire, but we cannot allow it to define or trap us. The challenge of our time is to move forward — not endlessly replay what has already been.언제부터인가 ‘복고풍’은 지나가는 바람이 아니다. 레트로 패션, 음악, 카페나 주점, 넷플릭스 시리즈, 심지어 정치인까지! 사례는 도처에서 찾아볼 수 있다. 트럼프는 당당히 복귀해 뉴스를 만들어내고 있다. 요컨대 과거가 현재로 돌아와 우리 삶의 일부가 되고 있는 것이다.사는 게 팍팍해서일까? 좋았던 시절을 회고하며 안정감을 누리려는 것은 인간의 본능이 아닌가? 그런데 이상하다. 과거가 ‘구매 가능한 상품’이 되면서 그리워하던 마음은 오히려 줄어드니 말이다. 게다가 왜 과거를 끌어다 쓰는 것일까? 미래의 모습을 전혀 그릴 수 없기에, 혹은 자신이 없기에, 잘 알고 있는 과거의 유산으로 눈길을 돌리는 것이 아닐까?100페이지 남짓한 그래프턴 태너의 『포에버리즘』은 현대의 겉모습을 날카롭게 베어내는 얇지만 잘 드는 과도와도 같다. 핵심적 질문은 이것이다. ‘그 무엇도 끝나지 않는 시대에는 무슨 일이 벌어지는가?’ 대히트를 쳤던 작품을 리부트, 프리퀄, 온갖 굿즈와 새 TV 시리즈로 출시해 사골처럼 우려먹는 사례는 무수히 많다. 이처럼 작품이 끝나지 않는 이야기로 변하면 사라지는 것은 ‘결말’이다. “끝이 없는 것에는 어딘가 유아적이고 미성숙한 구석이 있다”는 말처럼 과거를 파는 일에는 현재에는 그만한 것이 나오지 않는다는 패배감이 감지된다. ‘향수’는 인간의 근원적인 감정이지만, 그것을 상품으로 실어 나르는 것은 ‘영원화’ 작업이며 인간을 무력하게 만든다.‘포에버리즘’을 가능하게 만드는 건 디지털 기술이다. 우리의 디지털 자아는 클라우드에 보관되고, 걸작을 완성작이 아닌 베타테스트 버전으로 삼으면서 유지시키는 영원화 작업은 생각보다 영원하지 않다. 데이터 센터의 탄소배출량은 어마어마해 무한정 늘릴 수 없다. 나아가 현재를 상실한 무언가로 간주하고, 그 혐의를 이민자와 같은 특정계층에 뒤집어씌우는 모습은 전 지구에서 감지되는 ‘오늘의 뉴스’다. 분별, 현재를 살아가는 우리에게는 인식과 분별이 필요하다.