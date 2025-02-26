Hyundai Steel's hard-line union must consider job security (KOR)

For the first time since its founding in 1953, Hyundai Steel has initiated a partial lockout. Amid ongoing conflicts with its labor union over wage and collective bargaining agreements, the company indefinitely shut down a key process at its cold rolling mill in Dangjin, South Chungcheong. As a result, the production of high-value-added cold-rolled steel sheets used in automobiles and home appliances has been suspended. This is the first large-scale lockout in Korea since Mando, an auto parts manufacturer, implemented one in 2012.



Just as unions have the right to strike, employers also have the right to lockouts under the Labor Union Act. During a lockout, employees do not receive wages and are barred from entering the workplace. Hyundai Steel and its union have engaged in 22 rounds of negotiations since last September, but failed to narrow their differences over performance-based bonuses. The union, affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions’ Metal Workers’ Union, has demanded the highest-ever bonus payout and has staged both full-scale and partial strikes since last month. As of this month, strike-related losses have reportedly reached 25.4 billion won ($19 million).



The steel industry is under immense pressure from both domestic and international challenges. Korean steelmakers must compete with low-cost Chinese imports while also facing the looming threat of a 25 percent tariff from the second Trump administration. Due to the steel industry downturn, Hyundai Steel’s consolidated operating profit last year shrank by 60 percent year-on-year to 314.4 billion won. If additional performance bonuses are factored in, nearly half of last year’s operating profit would be wiped out. To overcome tariff barriers, Hyundai Steel is considering building a steel plant in the United States, an investment that could reach 10 trillion won. The more the company expands overseas, the fewer jobs will remain in Korea.



Nevertheless, Hyundai Steel’s union rejected the company’s offer of a 26.5 million won bonus per employee, insisting on a payout equivalent to those received by Hyundai Motor and Kia, which earned record-breaking profits last year. The union is recklessly making demands without considering the precarious state of its own jobs. In contrast, the United Auto Workers (UAW), the largest automobile industry union in the United States, has openly welcomed Trump’s proposed tariffs. Rather than issuing a single statement opposing tariffs that could threaten their own employment, Korea’s steel unions are engaged in a self-destructive struggle, further weakening the government’s bargaining position.



Hyundai Steel CEO Seo Kang-hyun issued a statement Tuesday, saying, "This is not a time to deepen conflicts. The union and management must come together to overcome dire challenges," urging the withdrawal of the strike.



Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea’s Monetary Policy Board cut the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points as expected Tuesday, also lowering the country’s GDP growth forecast for this year from 1.9 percent to 1.5 percent. While macroeconomic policies aim to boost the economy, they alone are insufficient. For a true economic recovery, union behavior must change as well. If entrenched unions continue opposing the semiconductor industry’s exemption from the 52-hour workweek, ignoring the need to reform the labor market’s dual structure, and resisting measures to create jobs for young people, there is little hope for Korea’s economy.



현대제철 직장폐쇄 부른 강성 노조, 일자리 지킬 생각 좀 하라



중국산 저가 공세에 트럼프 스톰 덮쳐 사면초가인데

관세 비판 성명서 발표도 모자랄 판에 자해극 벌이나





현대제철이 1953년 창립 이후 처음으로 ‘부분 직장폐쇄’에 들어갔다. 임금·단체협약을 둘러싸고 노조와 갈등을 벌여 온 이 회사는 엊그제 당진제철소 냉연공장의 핵심 공정을 무기한 폐쇄했다. 이에 따라 자동차·가전 등에 쓰이는 고부가가치 냉연강판의 생산이 중단됐다. 국내 대규모 사업장의 직장폐쇄는 2012년 자동차 부품사 만도 이후 13년 만이다.



노조에 파업권이 있듯이 사용자도 노조법에 따라 직장폐쇄를 할 수 있다. 직장폐쇄를 하면 근로자는 사업장에 출입할 수 없고, 임금도 받을 수 없다. 현대제철 노사는 지난해 9월 이후 22차례 임단협 교섭을 했지만 성과급 문제로 이견을 좁히지 못했다. 민주노총 금속노조 산하의 이 회사 노조는 지난달부터 총파업과 부분파업을 이어왔다. 이달 들어 파업 손실액이 254억원에 달한다고 한다.



철강 업계는 안팎의 어려움으로 사면초가에 몰려 있다. 중국산 저가 철강재와 국내외에서 경쟁해야 하고, 트럼프 2기 행정부의 25% 관세 폭탄에도 노출돼 있다. 철강 불황에 지난해 현대제철의 연결 기준 영업이익은 3144억원으로 전년보다 60%나 쪼그라들었다. 여기에 직원 성과급 지급 비용까지 추가로 반영하면 지난해 영업이익의 절반이 날아간다고 한다. 현대제철은 관세 장벽을 넘기 위해 미국 현지에 최대 10조원 규모의 제철소 건립을 검토 중이다. 해외 생산이 늘면 국내 일자리는 그만큼 줄어든다. 현대제철 노조는 회사 측이 제시한 1인당 2650만원의 성과급도 거부했다. 지난해 사상 최대 실적을 낸 현대자동차와 기아 수준의 성과급을 요구한 것이다. 철강 위기에 자신들의 일자리가 흔들리는데도 누울 자리도 보지 않고 발을 사납게 뻗고 있다. 미국 최대 자동차 산업 노조인 전미자동차노조(UAW)는 트럼프의 관세 폭탄을 쌍수를 들어 환영한다. 우리 철강노조라면 관세로 우리 일자리를 흔들지 말라고 성명서 한 줄이라도 내놓으며 정부의 협상력을 높여줘도 모자랄 판에 엉뚱한 자해극만 벌이고 있다. 서강현 현대제철 사장은 어제 담화문에서 “지금은 갈등을 심화시킬 때가 아니다. (노사가) 하나가 되어 어려움을 헤쳐가야 할 절체절명의 시점”이라며 파업 철회를 호소했다.



어제 한국은행 금융통화위원회가 예상대로 기준금리를 0.25%포인트 인하했다. 올해 성장률 전망치도 1.9%에서 1.5%로 0.4%포인트나 낮췄다. 경기를 살리기 위한 안간힘이겠지만 거시정책만으로는 충분하지 않다. 답답한 경제를 살리려면 노조의 행태도 달라져야 한다. 반도체법의 주 52시간 적용 제외에 반대하고 노동시장 이중구조 해소에 눈 감으며 청년 일자리를 만드는 데 인색한 기득권 노조의 이기주의가 바뀌지 않으면 한국 경제에 희망은 없다.

