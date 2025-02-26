 Boy band NouerA releases debut EP, aims to become K-pop's 'monster rookies'
Boy band NouerA releases debut EP, aims to become K-pop's 'monster rookies'

Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 18:42 Updated: 26 Feb. 2025, 18:46
Rookie boy band NouerA performs ″N.I.N (New is Now)," the lead track of its debut EP ″Chapter: New is Now″ at the multipurpose performance venue Blue Square in central Seoul on Feb. 26. [NEWS1]

With the ambitious slogan “No Boundaries, Act Bold,” rookie boy band NouerA is set to make a daring entrance into the K-pop scene with energetic rock music.
 
To mark the release of its debut EP “Chapter: New is Now,” NouerA held its debut media showcase on Wednesday at the multipurpose performance venue Blue Square in central Seoul. The EP was released at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. 
 

“As the group’s name NouerA — a combination of the French word “nouer,” meaning “to connect,” and the English word “era” — suggests, we aim to create a musical world that bridges different generations and ushers in a new era of K-pop,” said the band’s leader, Hyunjun, during the showcase.
 
“We want to become the ‘monster rookies’ that everyone looks forward to in 2025,” Yuseop said. “Without being restricted by conventional methods, we will showcase our own unique styles.”
 
“With this album, we hope to rank high on various music streaming platforms, win first place on music shows and ultimately receive the Rookie of the Year award in 2025,” said Gihyeon, emphasizing that the debut showcase was particularly meaningful since it was held at the same venue where they won the audition show that brought them together. 
 
NouerA is a seven-member group consisting of Gihyeon, Lin, Miraku, Fan, Junpyo, Hyunjun and Yuseop. The members were assembled as the winning team of KBS2’s audition program “MakeMate1,” which aired from May to July last year. 
 
“The most unforgettable moment for me was when my name was called during the final round of the audition program,” Lin said. “It was a moment that reassured me that my hard work had not been in vain, and it gave me the confidence to keep pushing forward.” 
 
“The audition program focused on the growth of trainees who lacked experience, and through rigorous training, we were able to improve significantly,” Junpyo said. 
 
NouerA’s debut album, “Chapter: New is Now,” consists of six tracks, including the lead track “N.I.N (New is Now),” as well as “Sparkle,” “Bring the Crunk,” the prereleased track “MU,” “Jet Stream” and “Pairing.”
 
“The lead track ‘N.I.N’ is a song that aims to break through existing boundaries and deliver a new kind of energy,” Junpyo explained.
 
“The album follows the journey of young agents carrying out different missions, with each track representing a different stage of their adventure,” Yuseop said. “‘Sparkle’ conveys the excitement of discovering a new world, while ‘MU’ marks the beginning of NouerA, expressing infinite possibilities. ‘Pairing’ carries the message that we are all connected.” 
 
NouerA is also drawing attention as a multinational group, with two Chinese members — Lin and Fan — and one Japanese member, Miraku.
 
Rookie boy band NouerA poses for photos at the multipurpose performance venue Blue Square in central Seoul on Feb. 26. [NEWS1]

“Even though we come from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds, communication is not just about mastering Korean — it’s about mutual understanding and consideration,” said Miraku, the group’s sole Japanese member. Miraku is also the youngest member of the group, having been born in 2008.
 
“Communication is a two-way effort,” Junpyo said. “Our foreign members are eager to learn more about Korea and the Korean language, and seeing their dedication makes the rest of the members want to support and help them.”
 
“While we enjoy a close and fun bond as teammates, we also strive to showcase our professional and charismatic sides on stage," Gihyeon said.
 
NouerA was officially invited to Billboard’s “No. 1s Party 2024" event, held in Los Angeles in November last year, where they were recognized as this year's "K-pop rookie.”
 
“Attending Billboard’s event was an incredible honor and a valuable experience, and I hope that we can perform on a Billboard stage one day,” Hyunjun said.
 
“As a team, we aim to paint a vivid picture on a blank canvas, showcasing our diverse charms in the future,” Junpyo said.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
