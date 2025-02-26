 Girl group Weeekly leaves agency IST Entertainment
Girl group Weeekly leaves agency IST Entertainment

Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 17:56 Updated: 26 Feb. 2025, 18:21
Girl group Weeekly performs ″Lights On″ at a media showcase held on July 9, 2024. [NEWS1]

All six members of girl group Weeekly are leaving IST Entertainment.
 
“After long discussions with the members of Weeekly regarding their future, we have mutually agreed to respect each other’s opinions and terminate their exclusive contracts,” IST Entertainment told local news outlet Star Today on Wednesday.
 

Weeekly, composed of Soojin, Monday, Soeun, Jaehee, Jihan and Zoa, debuted in 2020 with its first EP, "We are." The group is known for its upbeat music shown in songs "Tag Me (@Me)" (2020), "Zig Zag" (2020), "After School" (2021) and more.
 
“We sincerely thank all the members for being with us as our artists and the fans who have supported this bright and warm journey more than anyone else.”
 
The agency did not disclose other details like whether the girl group will officially disband or if the members will join a new agency.
 
“We ask for continued love and encouragement as the members pursue their dreams,” the agency added.  
 
The music intellectual property investment company Beyond Music acquired 100 percent of IST Entertainment’s shares earlier this month, which was previously owned by Kakao Entertainment.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
