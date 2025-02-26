'Emilia Perez' director visits Seoul
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 12:43
French film director Jacques Audiard is visiting Korea in light of the domestic release of his latest film “Emilia Perez," the film’s distributor Green Narae Media said on Wednesday. This marks his first visit to Korea.
Audiard is widely known for his works like “A Prophet” (2010), “Dheepan” (2015) and “Rust & Bone” (2013). Exact date of his visit has not yet been released.
Scheduled for release on March 12, “Emilia Perez” is a thrilling musical film that revolves around a Mexican lawyer who is offered an unusual job to help a gang boss retire and live a new life as a woman.
Directed by Audiard, “Emilia Perez” stars Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón. The film has already won two awards at the Cannes Film Festival, four at the Golden Globes and three at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards.
It is also the most-nominated film at the Academy Awards this year. The Academy Awards is set to take place on March 2. The movie has already won a total of 105 categories at film festivals worldwide and has been nominated in 246 categories.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
