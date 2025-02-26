 'Emilia Perez' director visits Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

'Emilia Perez' director visits Seoul

Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 12:43
French film director Jacques Audiard [GREEN NARAE MEDIA]

French film director Jacques Audiard [GREEN NARAE MEDIA]

 
French film director Jacques Audiard is visiting Korea in light of the domestic release of his latest film “Emilia Perez," the film’s distributor Green Narae Media said on Wednesday. This marks his first visit to Korea. 
 
Audiard is widely known for his works like “A Prophet” (2010), “Dheepan” (2015) and “Rust & Bone” (2013). Exact date of his visit has not yet been released. 
 

Related Article

 
Scheduled for release on March 12, “Emilia Perez” is a thrilling musical film that revolves around a Mexican lawyer who is offered an unusual job to help a gang boss retire and live a new life as a woman.
 
Directed by Audiard, “Emilia Perez” stars Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón. The film has already won two awards at the Cannes Film Festival, four at the Golden Globes and three at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards.  
 
It is also the most-nominated film at the Academy Awards this year. The Academy Awards is set to take place on March 2. The movie has already won a total of 105 categories at film festivals worldwide and has been nominated in 246 categories.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Jacques Audiard Emilia Perez

More in Movies

'Emilia Perez' director visits Seoul

Fancy some knitflix and twill? CGV’s 'knitting screenings’ spin into monthly event.

'Conclave,' Bob Dylan biopic win at SAG Awards, sets up Oscars battle

Ryu Jun-yeol occult film to premiere on Netflix on March 21

'You Are the Apple of My Eye,' 'Sunny Day,' 'The Brutalist' and other films to check out in Korean cinemas

Related Stories

Politicians call for investigation into MBC weathercaster's death

Sculptures to honor Korean War nations to adorn Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square

DJ Koo Jun-yup confirms death of his wife, Barbie Hsu, is not 'fake news'

DeepSeek surges to No. 1 downloaded app in Korea

SK Chairman Chey to visit Washington in February
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)